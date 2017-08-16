Out in Ottawa: Aug 16–31, 2017

Friday, Aug 18

Overboard 2017

The Ottawa Wolves, an inclusive rugby club for men and women, hosts a boozy cruise. Features conversation, scenery, drinks, and music by DJ Matt Tamblyn.

8:30–11:30pm. Jacques Cartier Park Docks, Gatineau, Quebec. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Aug 20

LGBTQ+ Family Picnic

Pride can be about the whole family at this event that features kid-friendly activities such as face painting, craft-making and story time. The event is the product of a collaboration between several local organizations.

2–5pm. Hintonburg Community Centre, 1064 Wellington St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Country Cares for Bruce House

Country music lovers enjoy an evening of tunes in support of Bruce House. Features Ottawa’s Drake Jensen and Vancouver’s Patrick Masse, and the Ottawa Gay Men’s Chorus. The venue is accessible (visit website for more information).

7–10pm. Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Aug 21

Flag Raising

Pride officially kicks off with the traditional raising of the rainbow flag at Ottawa City Hall. Mayor Jim Watson and representatives of Capital Pride are on hand for the official proclamation of Pride Week. The venue is accessible.

Noon–2pm. Ottawa City Hall, Marion Dewar Plaza, 110 Laurier Ave W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Naked Boys Reading Ottawa: Pride Edition

It’s pretty much just as it sounds — boys strip off and read their favourite passages for a crowd of, ahem, literature enthusiasts. The event is curated by local burlesque performers Rhapsody Blue and Tricky Ricky.

8–10pm. Live on Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Aug 23

Swizzles Pride Boat Cruise

Here’s a cruise that is pretty much like the local bar Swizzles, but, as it says in the event’s billing, it’s “on a freakin’ boat.” That means drag, comedy, dancing and more. Shuttle buses will ferry people from the bar to the dock.

7:30pm–midnight. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Thursday, Aug 24

Queers and Beers: Pride Edition

Queer and trans beer enthusiasts queer up a local pub with their big glittery presence. Queering613 invites you to drink, snack, play games and be merry. The venue is accessible.

6–10pm. Mill St Brew Pub, 555 Wellington St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Human Rights Vigil

We still have a long way to go. Community members gather at the Human Rights Monument to honour and reflect on the continuing struggle for human rights and equality around the world.

8–9:30pm. The Canadian Tribute to Human Rights (Corner of Elgin and Lisgar streets). ottawacapitalpride.ca

Reading Out Loud ft Kai Cheng Thom

For the 12th year, the local queer sex shop will celebrate LGBT literature with an event where queer and trans folks read selections from their favourite works. The venue is accessible.

8–10pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Aug 25

Canada’s Capital Kings Pride Reunion

Not only is Canada Capital Kings (a local drag king troupe) putting on a massive, performance-filled show, but this time around they’re also joined by two of the original members of the group — Frank N’ Beans and Randy Marshall.

8pm. Rainbow Bistro, 76 Murray St. For more info, visit Facebook.



Saturday, Aug 26

Drag and Balls Charity Softball

Men dust off their poofy dresses and women iron their powder-blue tuxedos for a drag softball game. This year’s outfits will be prom-themed. Funds raised go to Bruce House.

Noon–5pm. Riverain Park, 400 North River Rd. For more info, visit Facebook.

Ottawa Dyke March 2017

This annual march celebrates dykes of all ages and backgrounds. The event begins with a rally at the Human Rights Monument, followed by the march, and it all ends in Minto Park where there will be a picnic.

1–4:30pm. Canadian Tribute to Human Rights (Corner of Elgin and Lisgar streets). For more info, visit Facebook.

Trans March

In 2016, Capital Pride had its first trans march in a decade. For the second year in a row, Pride features a march in celebration of trans, two-spirit and gender non-conforming people.

7–9pm. Route TBA. For more info, visit Facebook.

Oh My Jam: Fifth Anniversary Pride Edition

Hip hop, R&B and reggae–lovin’ queers shakes their butts to the music of DJs D-luxx Brown and del Pilar at this annual Pride party. Partial proceeds go the Venus Envy Bursary Fund. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2:30am. Babylon, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sashay Rainbow Party

The great big dance party with a little something for everyone returns with headliner DJ Cajjmere Wray. Includes drag performances by Kiki Coe, Koko Shennel, Markida Brown and Jasmine Dymond.

11pm–2am. Barrymore’s, 323 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook

Sunday, Aug 27

Pride Parade

Hundreds of individuals, groups, organizations and businesses march through the streets of Ottawa to show their Pride. The parade begins at the corner of Bank and Gladstone streets, heads south to Kent, west to Laurier, north to Bank and east to Somerset.

1:30–4pm. Starts at the corner of Bank and Gladstone streets. ottawacapitalpride.ca