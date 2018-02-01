Out in Ottawa: Feb 1–15, 2018

Thursday, Feb 1

Sexual Fruit Art and Illustration Pop Up

Billed as a good place to shop for a gift for the “love or lust in your life,” this exhibit/sale of Marijke Bouchier’s erotic, fruit-related art is not to be missed. To RSVP, contact marijke@marijkebouchier.com or visit the indicated Facebook event page. The venue is accessible.

7:30–10pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Feb 4

Bears on Ice

As if bears weren’t already adorable enough, now they’re going to be gliding around on skates. The Ottawa Bears invites ursine folks and their admirers for a pleasant outdoor skating adventure. Afterwards, those so inclined will head over to Swizzles for coffee.

2–3:30pm. Rideau Canal. For more info (on where to meet and how to rent skates, etc), visit Facebook.

Monday, Feb 12

The Big O! Tips and Tricks for Bigger, Better and More Frequent Orgasms

More orgasms for everyone (provided they’re female-identified)! You know how to have them, but you want betters ones and you want them more often. This workshop talks about toys, tools, tricks and techniques. Everyone is welcome. Registration required. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca

Naked Boys Reading: “Truth and Lies”

Reading was once a rarified skill — only monks and princes could do it. There was a kind of gravity and dignity in the endeavour. How far we have fallen! During this event, sexy boys strip down and read passages for the edification and pleasure of lookers-on.

8–10:30pm. Live On Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb 13

Non-Heteronormative Valentine’s Craft Night

Have trouble finding Valentine’s Day cards and gifts that correspond to your sexuality or relationship structure? Presented by the Feminist Twins, this fourth-annual event is a chance for folks to gather and craft mementos that fit their queer lifestyles. The venue is accessible.

7–9pm. Kind Space, 222 Somerset St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 14

Queer Trans Youth Group

Queer and trans youth up to the age of 25 are welcome to attend this peer-led discussion and support group. The session begins with introductions and voluntary sharing, followed by an activity. A quiet room is also available for those feeling less sociable. The venue is accessible.

Every Wednesday, 7–9:30pm. Kind Space, 222 Somerset St W. kindspace/qty