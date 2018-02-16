Out in Ottawa: Feb 16–28, 2018

Friday, Feb 16

Smut Slam Ottawa: Valentine’s Edition

Burlesque performer Helvetica Bold hosts an open mic night where volunteers tell their real-life sex stories. Funny, disturbing or poignant — anything goes. Those who sign up to tell a five-minute dirty story could win such prizes as tickets, sexy objects and gift certificates. The event is queer-friendly and sure to draw a diverse crowd.

7–10pm. Happy Goat Coffee Co, 35 Laurel St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Feb 18

Sunday Bear Brunch

The Ottawa Bears invites bears and those fond of them to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet (omelettes, French toast and waffles — oh my!) at a local restaurant. To ensure that enough space is reserved, prospective attendees are asked to indicate “going” on the Facebook event page or email oursottawabears@gmail.com. The venue is accessible.

11am–1pm. Tucker’s Marketplace Restaurant, 61 York St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Naked Boys Reading: Brunch Fundraiser for TotoToo Theatre

What could be more entertaining than a guy earnestly reading one of his favourite passages to a crowd while his junk is out? This special edition of the recurring event that is exactly what the title implies will raise funds for TotoToo Theatre, Ottawa’s queer community theatre company. Everyone is welcome to attend.

11am–2:30pm. Live! On Elgin. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb 20

Safer Sex Queered Workshop

The sex-ed class we get in school still has a long way to go to cover all identities and everything we need to know about safer sex. This workshop, presented by Venus Envy, is like a sex-ed class from an LGBT perspective. Open to queer youth between the ages of 13 and 24, this workshop is billed as “the sex-ed lesson we never got from the school boards or our parents.” The venue is accessible.

6–8pm. Youth Services Bureau, 147 Besserer St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Feb 23

Snow Pride 2018

It’s like a Pride festival, but in the winter. On a ski hill. In Quebec (an hour from Ottawa and Gatineau). Attendees enjoy several days of festivities, with DJs, drag queens, skiing, drag on a ski hill, prizes, more DJs, and a whole lot of shenanigans (for a detailed shenanigan description and how to get involved, see indicated Facebook event page).

Runs until Sunday, Feb 25. Monte Ste Marie Ski, 76 chemin de la montaigne. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb 27

Whip it Good! A 101 Guide to Power Play and Kink

Want to get into BDSM, but are intimidated by all the gear and formality and how complex it all seems? This beginner-level workshop covers the basics of BDSM. Attendees will learn about negotiating boundaries, safety (and safe-words), toys, spanky stuff, basic knot tying and more. Advance registration required. The venue is accessible.

6:30–10:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca