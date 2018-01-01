Out in Ottawa: Jan 1–15, 2018

Wednesday, Jan 3

Queer Trans Youth Group

Queer youth up to the age of 25 are welcome to attend this peer-led discussion and support group. The session begins with introductions and voluntary sharing, followed by an activity. A quiet room is also available for those feeling less sociable. The venue is accessible.

7–9:30pm. Kind Space, 222 Somerset St W. More info on Meetup.

Tuesday, Jan 9

Mouthing Off: All About Oral

Is your mouth all thumbs? Need the lowdown on going down? This workshop covers the ins and outs of giving head to anyone (no matter what genitals they have). Everyone welcome. Advance registration required (see indicated website for details). The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. More info from Venus Envy.

Queer and Present Danger: Ottawa

A travelling Canadian LGBT comedy showcase stops off in Ottawa for two evenings of giggles and guffaws. Stand-up comedians include Tranna Wintour, Kyle Brownrigg, Chantel Marostica, Laura McLean and Tommy Fitz. The venue is not accessible, but hosts say they will try to accommodate if asked.

Runs until Wednesday, Jan 10, 8pm–midnight. Yuk Yuk’s Ottawa, 292 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Jan 12

Cherry Bomb

Dance and flirt the night away at this all-female pop and grunge rock dance party. DJ Jas Nasty and VJ Daisy will supply, says the billing, “Blondie to Stefanie and everything in between” for you to shake your butt to. The washroom is gender neutral for this event. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2:30am. Babylon Nightclub, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Jan 15

Naked Boys Reading: First 2018 Installment

Story time has never been this naughty. Guys let it dangle as they read passages to a crowd of — ahem — literature enthusiasts. The first 2018 installment of this recurring event features readers Adam, Emil, Alex and Giscar, and is hosted by burlesque performer Rhapsody Blue.

8–10pm. Live on Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.