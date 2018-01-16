Out in Ottawa: Jan 16–31, 2018

Wednesday, Jan 17

Queer Trans Youth Group

Queer youth up to the age of 25 are welcome to attend this peer-led discussion and support group. The session begins with introductions and voluntary sharing, followed by an activity. A quiet room is also available for those feeling less sociable. The venue is accessible.

Every Wednesday, 7–9:30pm. Kind Space, 222 Somerset St W. kindspace/qty

Saturday, Jan 20

Offbeat: Strictly Dance

This dance party with music by Rio Festarini and Kimberly Sunstrum is a great opportunity to shake the icicles off your dangly bits. Presented by The Queer Mafia, some of the proceeds from this party will go to the Ottawa Wolves Rugby Football Club. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Babylon Nightclub, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Jan 22

Knotty Fun: An Intro to Rope Bondage

Getting into bondage doesn’t have to be a complicated affair. This workshop teaches you how to do it, what gear to buy and how to be safe. A length of rope will be provided for practice during this interactive session. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca

Saturday, Jan 27

Mr Ottawa Bear 2018

Burly, bearded boys compete for the title of Mr Ottawa Bear. You can compete, or just come to scope out the guys. DJ Benoit spins. This event raises funds for the Northern Lights Refuge’s work with LGBT refugees. The venue is not accessible.

7–10pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Throb: Beach Party

It’s only about minus a billion degrees out there — what better time for a beach party? With the help of Montreal’s DJ Stéfane Lippé, some sexy go-go boys turn up the heat for this underground gay dance party where shirtlessness is very much encouraged.

10:30pm–2:30am. The Bourbon Room, 400 Dalhousie St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

Kind Space and the Odawa Native Friendship Centre try to take some of the anxiety out of exercising in public with this weekly gym space for queer people only. Volunteers are on-hand over the course of the day to provide work out advice to those who request it.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. kindspace.ca

Sunday, Jan 28

Naked Boys Reading: Brunch Fundraiser for TotoToo Theatre

Once again, a bunch of cute guys are getting naked to read some of their favourite passages to a crowd of, ahem, literature enthusiasts. This special brunch edition will raise funds for TotoToo Theatre, a queer community theatre company based in Ottawa.

11am–2:30pm. Live on Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.