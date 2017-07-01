Out in Ottawa: July 1–15, 2017

Tuesday, July 4

Monthly Munchkin and Red Dragon Inn

Game enthusiasts play the many iterations of the game Munchkin — Munchkin Legends Deluxe, Adventure Time Munchkin, Steampunk Munchkin and Marvel Munchkin — and Red Dragon Inn. Takes place in a bar, but there is no obligation to drink.

6:30pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, July 9

Queer Songbook Orchestra

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, the Queer Songbook Orchestra (QSO) teams up with prominent queer Canadian artists (including Carole Pope) for a concert that explores, according to billing, “queer truths and experience.” The QSO is a Toronto-based, 12-piece chamber pop ensemble of queer and allied musicians.

7:30–9pm. Azrieli Studio, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, July 11

Going Down: A Guide to Fellatio

Do you really, ahem, suck at sucking cock? Or are you okay at it, but could use some guidance? Then this workshop is for you! Includes a variety of tips and tricks for going down on penis. Advance registration required. Everyone welcome.

7:30–9pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca.

Thursday, July 13

Ivan Coyote: Tomboy Survival Guide

Join Ivan Coyote and their “all-tomboy band” for a rousing night of song and story that will, according to billing, “pry the lid off the gender boxes we find ourselves in and illuminate some of the deepest wishes of tomboys and gender transgressors.”

9:30pm. NAC Back Stage, 1 Elgin St. nac-cna.ca.

Saturday, July 15

Kind on Tour: Soccer in the Park

Make the most of the summer at this game of pick-up soccer for people of all gender identities, sexual orientations and ages. Watch or join in. Bring food and make it a picnic. The event is organized by Kind Space.

5–8pm. Laroche Park, 52 Bayview Rd. For more info, visit Facebook.

Soirée Drag Au Le Petit Chicago Cabaret Night

Revelers dance to the music of DJ Ben, and enjoy drag performances by Mz Horizon and friends. Organized in partnership with Jeunesse Idem (an organization focused on queer youth), the party is just over the bridge at a club in Gatineau.

8–11pm. Le Petit Chicago, 50 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau, Quebec. For more info, visit Facebook.