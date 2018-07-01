Out in Ottawa: July 1–15, 2018

Sunday, July 1

Ottawa Bear Coffee

Hairy, burly guys and their admirers enjoy a laid-back gathering. Following an afternoon of chatting (and gossipping), those so inclined will head to a restaurant for supper. Special note from The Ottawa Bears: “considering this is July 1 Canada Day no coffee will be served, drink at your own expense.”

Every Sunday, 3:30pm. T’s, 323 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, July 6

L’Édition 819: Queers and Beers

Tired of clubs? This is a friendly get together for queers who enjoy craft beer and meeting people in the community. Hosted by Queering613, this special Hull edition of the recurring event takes place at the Gainsbourg Bistro-Brasserie (upstairs). You can direct any questions you may have to queering613@gmail.com.

5–10pm. Gainsbourg, 9 Aubry St, Hull. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 7

Swizzling Hot: A Night with Capital Pride and Swizzles

This is one of a series of events hosted by Swizzles that will raise funds for the Capital Pride organization. DJ Benoit spins new and retro tunes, and there’s a 50/50 draw. One hundred percent of the door proceeds and a portion of bar sales will go toward expanding the organization’s programming and initiatives.

9:30pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, July 10

How to Be a Woman and Not Give a Fuck

Being a woman comes with a lot of pressure to “give all the fucks, all the time.” But the secret, according to workshop facilitator Airial Clark, is that “giving less fucks means living more life.” Through discussion and exercises, this 2-hour workshop will help women decide what their priorities are and become, billing says, their “bad-ass selves.” Registration required. The venue is accessible

7:30–9:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info and registration, visit Venus Envy.

Friday, July 13

Game Night

The lovely folks from the inclusive Ottawa Wolves rugby football club host a laid-back game night to raise funds. It’s air conditioned, there are sexy rugby players and there will be a variety of games on hand. A Mario Kart tournament starts at 8pm (sign up early to participate).

7pm–midnight. Montgomery Centretown Legion, 330 Kent St. For more info, visit Facebook.