Out in Ottawa: July 16–31, 2017

Sunday, July 16

Sunday Bear Coffee

Loveably ursine folks gather for tea, coffee, treats and conversation. The Ottawa Bears, an Ottawa-based social group, holds one of its regular, bear-themed gatherings. Alcoholic drinks are available at the bar, but there is no obligation to drink. Everyone is welcome (not just bears).

3:30–5:00pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. oursottawabears.ca

Wednesday, July 19

Quantum Tangle

The Juno Award–winning, Yellowknife-based duo Quantum Tangle performs a selection of songs about navigating the strange waters of identity. Tiffany Ayalik’s Inuit throat-singing combines with trans guitarist Grey Gritt’s brand of Métis blues for a unique, moving and haunting sound. The venue is accessible.

6–6:45pm. City Room, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St. nac-can.ca

Thursday, July 20

Hard Cover Book Club

Danny is a talented young swimmer who hopes for fame, fortune and (as unlikely as it may sound) revenge. But at his first big competition he places only fifth, and things begin to unravel. At this Gay Zone event, men gather to discuss Christos Tsiolkas’ Barracuda. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8pm. Centretown CHC, 420 Cooper St. aco-cso.ca.

Friday, July 21

Throb with B’Ugo

DJ Ashley Gauthier opens for Montreal’s B’Ugo at this monthly party all about sweaty hot guys and dancing. It’s an evening of house, tech house, techno, vocal house and hopefully dance floor make-outs. The venue is pretty, but it’s not accessible.

11pm–2:30am. Kavali Nightclub, 34 Clarence St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 22

Can’t Touch This: The ’90s Party

For those who didn’t get enough of the 1990s the first time around, this dance party is for you. DJs del Pilar and yalla!yalla! spin hits from that bygone era all night long. The venue is mostly accessible (the bar has no steps, but the front door has no button and the washrooms are small).

10pm. Bar Robo, 692 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Offbeat: Mashed Up

Queers dance to the vocals of Kimberly Sunstrum and beats of DJ Dan Valin. This is one of the recurring parties organized by the community group The Queer Mafia. Partial proceeds go to the National Capital Pride Run. The venue is accessible

10:30pm–2:30am. Babylon, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 29

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

The gym is one of the most intimidating places — especially for people from marginalized communities. That’s why Kind Space and Odawa Native Friendship Centre provide an exercise space for queer people. Volunteers are on-hand to give work-out advice to those who ask for it.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. kindspace.ca