Out in Ottawa: June 1–15, 2018

Saturday, June 2

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

Kind Space and the Odawa Native Friendship Centre try to take some of the anxiety out of exercising in public with this weekly gym space for queer people only. Volunteers are available to give work-out advice.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. For more info, visit kindspace.ca.

Springtime Homohop

The sun is shining, and the cuties are wearing a bit less. It’s a perfect time for a queer dance party and hangout. This laid-back bash features DJs Reign and del Pilar spinning hip hop, R&B, disco, breaks, Afrobeats, soca, trap and more. The venue is accessible (but the washrooms are small and may be difficult for people with mobility devices).

10pm. Bar Robo, 692 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Thursday, June 7

More Knotty Fun

Know your bondage basics, and want to take it to the next level? A continuation of Venus Envy’s Knotty Fun: An Intro to Rope Bondage workshop, this session is for more advanced rope enthusiasts. For this hands-on workshop, attendees must come prepared with some items (see indicated website for information). Registration is required. The venue is accessible.

7:30–9:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info, visit venusenvy.ca.

Thursday, June 14

Glowfair Festival 2018

Bank Street is once again transformed into a four-day-long block party and music festival. Organized by the Bank Street BIA, this annual event celebrates the community’s diversity. The festival’s programme of activities for adults and youth alike includes such offerings as Glow Yoga and the Glowfair Silent Disco Party.

Runs until Sunday, June 17. Bank Street. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 15

Sashay: Summer Edition

The big queer dance party with a little something for everyone is back for its summer party. This edition features a special performance by drag legend Sofonda Cox. The beats are provided by DJs Alexandre Beaulieu and Ashley Gauthier. Cox is joined on stage by Ottawa’s own Kiki Coe, Jasmine Dymond and Jade London.

10:30pm–2:15am. Barrymore’s, 323 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.