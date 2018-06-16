Out in Ottawa: June 16–30, 2018

Saturday, June 16

Vintage Queers Dance

This annual party for LGBT seniors (50 years and older) and their friends features music from the ’60s to the early ’90s. There is lots of free parking, and several buses stop at the door. Buy tickets online at ospn-rfao.ca or in person at Venus Envy.

8pm–midnight. The Good Companions Seniors’ Centre, 670 Albert St. For more info, visit Facebook.

OhMyJam

OhMyJam, one of The Queer Mafia’s most popular queer dance parties, includes DJs Tamika and D-luxx Brown playing hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and reggae. This will take place the same weekend that Glowfair takes over Bank Street. The venue is accessible

11pm–2am. Babylon Nightclub, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, June 18

Naked Boys Reading: On the Farm

The event that is pretty much exactly what the name suggests returns, with lots of cute boys doing farm-themed readings. This edition is curated by organic vegetable and book enthusiast Sarah Lawrence.

8–10:30pm. Live on Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 22

Queers and Beers: June Mingling Edition

Queering613 invites queer and trans folks who enjoy craft beer and meeting new people to come out to this laid-back gathering. Bring a date or end up on one. Bring your friends or make new ones. The venue is accessible. People of all genders and sexualities welcome.

6–9pm. Mill Street Brew Pub, 555 Wellington St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 23

Going Down: A Guide to Fellatio

Want to give your friend some good head, but you’re all thumbs? (Tip #1: If you’re doing it to their thumb, you’re doing it wrong). This workshop covers the ins-and-outs of orally pleasuring someone with a penis. Everyone welcome. Registration required. The venue is accessible.

7:30–9:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info and registration, visit venusenvy.ca

Saturday, June 30

Bears Meet and Greet

Want to meet some bears, but too afraid of being eaten (and not in the good way)? Come and see how friendly these burly guys really are! Ours Ottawa Bears hosts a meet and greet where bears and their admirers can hang out and have a few drinks. Includes a 50/50 draw.

7–11pm. T’s, 323 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.