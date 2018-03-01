Out in Ottawa: March 1–15, 2018

Thursday, March 1

Thursday Nights are a Drag at Swizzles

The popular hangout presents a night of drinking, dancing and drag, with Zelda Marshall as the host. The evening includes performances by drag queens Zoe Catrina Knights, Jessica Zoey Wolfe, Tanya King, Harley Queene and others. DJ Xanoss spins.

8–10:30pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. For more info, visit Facebook.

The Normal Heart

Ottawa’s own TotoToo Theatre puts on its own production of Larry Kramer’s Tony Award–winning play about, says billing, “public and private indifference to the AIDS plague and one man’s lonely fight to awaken the world to the crisis.”

Runs until Saturday, March 10, 7:30pm. The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

Friday, March 2

A Gay Ol’ Time Cabaret 7

It’s the gayest thing to happen in the Ottawa area since that one time Justin Trudeau came out of that cave in Gatineau without a shirt on. The Ottawa Gay Men’s Chorus presents a night of singing, dancing and spoken word.

7:30–10:30pm. St Brigid’s Centre for the Arts, 310 Saint Patrick St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, March 3

Homo Phono: Queer Crush (No Slush)

This edition of a recurring and extremely queer and inclusive dance party features DJs Adae and del Pilar spinning a little bit of everything — funk, disco, hip hop and more. The venue is mostly accessible (the front door is manual and the washroom stalls are small)

10pm–1:30am. Bar Robo, 692 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, March 5

Going Down: A Guide to Fellatio

Does your lack of blowjob skills leave you with a bad taste in your mouth? This workshop covers all the ins-and-outs (and in-out, in-out, in-out) of giving head, from basic anatomy to advanced tips. Registration required. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca

Friday, March 9

Queers and Beers: March Mingling Edition

Like beer, but find the whole beer thing to be a bit too hetero for your taste? Queering613 hosts a beery bash for queer and trans folks. It will include snacks, games and lots of glitter. The venue is accessible.

6:30–10:30pm. Mill Street Brew Pub, 555 Wellington St. For more info, visit Facebook.