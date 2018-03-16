Out in Ottawa: March 16–31, 2018

Saturday, March 17

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the Ottawa Wolves

What better way to spend St Patrick’s Day than with a bunch of rough and tumble rugby players? Presented by The Queer Mafia, this party is your chance to hang out with the men and women of the Ottawa Wolves inclusive rugby football club.

7–11pm. T’s, 323 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Offbeat: Cerealsly Dance

It doesn’t get much queerer or more inclusive than The Queer Mafia’s Offbeat party. This edition of the recurring bash features music by Rio Festarini and Kimberly Sunstrum. Proceeds go to the Ottawa Wolves rugby football club. The venue is accessible

10:30pm–12:30am. Babylon Nightclub, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Throb Presents Atomic Safari with Jeff Kirkwood and Friends

A dance party with a rave feel, this recurring event is always sure to draw a lot of cute, shirtless guys, ready to shake their butts. The night’s DJs are Jeff Kirkwood, Aeryn Pfaff and Ashley Gauthier. Includes special performances.

10:30pm–2:30am. The Bourbon Room, 400 Dalhousie St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, March 18

Sunday Bear Brunch

The Ottawa Bears invites bears and those fond of them to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet at a local restaurant. To ensure that enough space is reserved, prospective attendees are asked to indicate “going” on the Facebook event page or email oursottawabears@gmail.com. The venue is accessible.

11am–1pm. Tucker’s Marketplace Restaurant, 61 York St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, March 19

Naked Boys Reading: Hunger

What could be more entertaining than a guy earnestly reading one of his favourite passages to a crowd while his junk is out? This edition’s readers are Andy, Dr Bob, Eric, Francis, JF, Shawn, Steele and TJ. Everyone is welcome to attend.

8–10:30pm. Live on Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, March 28

Start Proud Ottawa’s Semi-Annual Networking Event

Start Proud Ottawa (formerly Out on Bay Street) hosts a networking event for queer people in Ottawa. Open to professionals and students alike, the event includes a talk with Randy Boissonnault, special advisor to the prime minister on LGBTQ2 issues. Register here.

6–9pm. 90 Sparks St. For more info, visit Facebook.