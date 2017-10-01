Out in Ottawa: Oct 1–15, 2017

Sunday, Oct 1

Sunday Bear Coffee

Loveably ursine folks gather for tea, coffee, treats, conversation and maybe a few pots of honey. The Ottawa Bears, an Ottawa-based social group, holds one of its regular, bear-themed gatherings. All the other woodland creatures are welcome to attend as well (not just bears).

Every Sunday, 3:30–5:00pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. oursottawabears.ca

Monday, Oct 2

The Big O! Tips and Tricks for Bigger, Better and More Frequent Orgasms

More orgasms for everyone! You know how to have an orgasm, but you want more of them, better ones, g- and p- spot ones, bigger ones — you get the idea. This workshop talks about solo and partnered play, toys, tools, tricks and techniques. Everyone is welcome. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca

Tuesday, Oct 10

Flirting and Consent Negotiation for Shy Perverts

An important first step when negotiating a kink scene with a prospective partner is talking about your desires, needs, limits and so on. But what happens if you’re shy or for some reason tongue-tied? This workshop talks about how to push past your fears or roadblocks and ask for what you really want. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. venusenvy.ca

Wednesday, Oct 11

Queer Trans Youth Group

Do you have questions? Concerns? Having trouble finding places where you feel welcome/comfortable? Or just want to be around people who are like you? This peer-led discussion and support group for LGBT youth age 25 and under is a safe space where you can find understanding, community and fun. The venue is accessible.

7–9:30pm. Kind Space, 222 Somerset St. More info available.

Thursday, Oct 12

Bent

Martin Sherman’s Tony Award–nominated play is about the persecution of homosexuals in Nazi Germany, and, according to billing, the “examination of the human struggle and realities of navigating forbidden love.” This production, brought to you by Toto Too Theatre, is directed by Josh Kemp. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Saturday, Oct 21, various showtimes. The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave. thegladstone.ca/bent

Saturday, Oct 14

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

The gym is one of the most intimidating places — especially for people from marginalized communities. That’s why Kind Space and Odawa Native Friendship Centre provide an exercise space for queer people. Volunteers are also on-hand to give work-out advice.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. kindspace.ca