Out in Ottawa: Oct 16–31, 2017

Monday, Oct 16

Bent

Martin Sherman’s Tony Award–nominated play is about the persecution of homosexuals in Nazi Germany, and, according to billing, the “examination of the human struggle and realities of navigating forbidden love.” This production, brought to you by Toto Too Theatre, is directed by Josh Kemp. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Saturday, Oct 21, various showtimes. The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave. thegladstone.ca/bent

Saturday, Oct 21

Oh My Jam: Y’all Primpin

Hip hop, R&B, dancehall and reggae enthusiasts get on their hottest butts for a big party. Hosted by The Queer Mafia, an event promotion and advocacy group, the party features music by DJs Sammy Rawal, Phil V and D-luxx Brown. The venue is accessible (for more info on that, see indicated Facebook event page).

11pm–2:30am. Babylon, 317 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Oct 27

Glowfair’s Halloween Monster Bash

Ghouls and goblins take over the lobby and second floor of a local hotel for an inclusive Halloween party associated with the city’s annual Glowfair on Bank Street. A slew of DJs will play “spooky sets” all evening as party people enjoy complimentary Halloween treats and vie for the prizes for “best costume.”

7:30pm–1am. Alt Hotel Ottawa, 185 Slater St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sashay Halloween Party

The dance party with a little something for everyone puts on an Alice in Wonderland theme for Halloween, so sort out your costumes accordingly. And it has Toronto’s DJ Mark Falco, which is also a plus. Kiki Coe, Misty Mac, Jasmine Dymond and Kimmy Dymond supply the evening’s drag, and DJ Zabber does the warm up set.

10:30pm–2:15am. Barrymore’s, 323 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Oct 29

Naked Boys Reading: Halloween Edition

This Halloween, why not go and watch guys read with their junk out? It’s not the most intuitively structured Halloween event, but it’s sure to draw a big crowd anyway. Hosted by Master Cameron Eric Leon, this edition’s readers are Jordan, Jovan, Justin, and a bunch of other people whose names don’t begin with J.

8–10pm. Live! On Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.