Out in Ottawa: Sept 1–15, 2017

Friday, Sept 1

Sing It! Karaoke with The Queer Mafia

The Queer Mafia, a queer community organization, hosts a big karaoke night for the amateur crooners out there. This is followed by a dance party whose soundtrack is provided by DJ Keuro. The venue is mostly accessible (ask for assistance from security or hosts to get through the front door).

9:30pm–2am. Elmdale Oyster House and Tavern, 1084 Wellington St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 2

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

The gym is one of the most intimidating places — especially for people from marginalized communities. That’s why Kind Space and Odawa Native Friendship Centre provide an exercise space for queer people. Volunteers are on-hand to give work-out advice to those who ask for it.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. kindspace.ca

Wednesday, Sept 6

TGC’s Wellness Fair and Open House

Funded by the government of Ontario, this event may be of interest to Ottawa’s queer seniors. It includes seminars, information on health, safety and social services in the Ottawa area, exhibitors, demonstrations, door prizes, draws, and a free lunch.

9:30am–2:30pm. The Good Companions Seniors’ Centre, 670 Albert St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 9

SlutWalk Ottawa 2017

SlutWalk is an event/march that aims to end rape culture, sexual violence and victim-blaming. This year’s event begins with speeches at the Human Rights Monument, and then participants will march through the streets (see indicated Facebook event page for route).

2–4pm. Human Rights Monument (Corner of Elgin and Lisgar streets). For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Sept 10

Sunday Bear Coffee

Loveably ursine folks gather for tea, coffee, treats, conversation and maybe a few pots of honey. The Ottawa Bears, an Ottawa-based social group, holds one of its regular, bear-themed gatherings. All the other woodland creatures are welcome to attend as well (not just bears).

Every Sunday, 3:30–5:00pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. oursottawabears.ca

Friday, Sept 15

NCLP Weekend and Competitions

Each year, the austere folks of Ottawa shed their ties and Oxfords — and whatever else civil servants tend to wear — and let their hair down for National Capital Leather Pride. This weekend-long celebration of all things kink includes competitions for the titles of Mr NCLP, Ms NCLP and Mr Rubber Ottawa

Runs until Sunday, Sept 17. For more info, visit Facebook.