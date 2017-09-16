Out in Ottawa: Sept 16–30, 2017

Saturday, Sept 16

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

The gym is one of the most intimidating places — especially for people from marginalized communities. That’s why Kind Space and Odawa Native Friendship Centre provide an exercise space for queer people. Volunteers are on-hand to give work-out advice to those who ask for it.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. kindspace.ca

Sunday, Sept 17

Sunday Bear Coffee

Loveably ursine folks gather for tea, coffee, treats, conversation and maybe a few pots of honey. The Ottawa Bears, an Ottawa-based social group, holds one of its regular, bear-themed gatherings. All the other woodland creatures are welcome to attend as well (not just bears).

Every Sunday, 3:30–5:00pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. oursottawabears.ca

Friday, Sept 22

Throb

Ottawa’s own DJ Ash Gauthier opens for Montreal’s Kev-J at this monthly bash that’s all about hot guys and dancing. It’s an evening of house, tech, house, vocal house and hopefully dance floor make-outs. The venue is pretty, but it’s not accessible.

11pm–2:30am. Kavali, 34 Clarence St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 23

Naked Boys Reading Ottawa: Back to School Edition

Being read to is a big part of growing up, but as you reach adulthood it becomes less and less important. This event adds one little ingredient that may revive your interest in that pastime: nudity. Includes readers with cute names such as Andrew, Joel and Zac.

8–10pm. Live! on Elgin, 220 Elgin St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Homo Phono: Back to Life, Back to Reality

Forget that it’s the first day of fall and come party with cute queers. Or remember it’s the first day of fall and find someone to keep you warm. Features DJs Seiiizmikk and del Pilar spinning funk, house, hip hop and pop jams for you to dance to. The venue is accessible.

10pm. Bar Robo, 692 Somerset St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Sept 24

Queer and Trans Yoga

Queer and trans people of all skill levels are welcome to come and do a few downward dogs and sun salutations and what have you. Pre-registration encouraged. The event is free, but you are encouraged to donate to Manajiwin (see listing above). The venue is accessible.

7–8pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Sept 26

Sex Isn’t a Drive, It’s a Journey

Interest in sex can be a fickle thing: it comes and goes. Sometimes that’s fine, but other times it’s frustrating. This workshop is all about the various impediments to sexual thoughts and feelings. Includes discussion and written exercises. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8pm. Venus Envy, 226 Bank St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 30

Soirée Drag Cabaret

Just over the hill and through the woods and across the bridge in Gatineau there’s a drag show that features performances by Ladoris, Styla Artois, Lily Devine and Mz Horizon. This is organized in partnership with Jeunesse Idem, an organization for queer youth in the Ottawa region.

8pm–midnight. Le Petit Chicago, 50 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau. For more info, visit Facebook.