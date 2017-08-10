Out in Toronto: Aug 10–16, 2017

Thursday, Aug 10

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Based on American singer-songwriter Carole King’s rise to stardom, this musical features such King fan favourites as “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The venue is mostly accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Sept 3, various showtimes. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St. mirvish.com

Women and Trans Game Night

It’s an evening of socializing and board games for women and trans folks only, with knowledgeable ladies on hand to teach you how to play the games you’re unfamiliar with. This is followed by karaoke, for those who want to stick around. Drinks and food will be on sale. The venue is accessible.

7–10pm. See-Scape, 2840 Dundas St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Aug 11

Brown Rice: Mesh Party

Queer and trans people of colour shake their booties and expose a little flesh at a dance party where mesh clothing is very much encouraged. Features DJs No Cops, Ace Dillinger, Vaughan and Wei Back spinning rebellious, joyful tracks. Allies welcome.

10pm–2am. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Fried Plantains Queer Soca Fete: Caribana Edition

The RUDE Collective hosts an inclusive, post-Caribbean Carnival party that’s billed as the “only queer fete for the summer.” It features DJs Blackcat, Tamika Frshprspctiv and Sikh Knowledge spinning soca, dancehall, reggae, Caribbean beats and more. Suggested dress code: tropical. Free fried plantains. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2:30am. The Gladstone, 1214 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Aug 12

Queer and Trans Family Event: Carnival

The little people can get a taste of Carnival too, at this family event celebrating Caribbean music, food and histories. It includes music, revelry, glitter, dancing, splash pad, and a free lunch. Open to children ages 0–six and “their adults” (parents, handlers, what have you). This is one of The 519 community centre’s Queer and Trans Family Events. The venue is accessible.

10am–1pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Aug 14

Gillian Best’s Last Wave

An intergenerational saga spanning six decades, The Last Wave is billed as a “wholly authentic portrait of a family buffeted by illness, intolerance, anger, failure and regret.” Author Gillian Best celebrates the launch of her new novel. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

7–9pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Aug 16

The MUFF Society: It Takes Two

Two dissimilar (though identical) girls meet at summer camp and decide to swap lives — with hilarious consequences! The MUFF Society, a feminist screening series, screens the 1995 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (and Kirstie Alley and Steve Guttenberg) film It Takes Two. The venue is accessible.

8–11pm. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton St. For more info, visit Facebook.