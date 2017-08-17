Out in Toronto: Aug 17–23, 2017

Thursday, Aug 17

Rave to the Grave: Queer Goth Dance Party

This dance party represents perhaps the strangest and most intriguing combination of things seen this summer: raving, goths, queers and writer/filmmaker/DJ Bruce LaBruce. Billing for the event is sparse, consisting of little more than the phrase “the time has come.” The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2am. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Aug 18

Charlie Hides and A Dozen Divas

Comedian, celebrity impersonator, YouTube sensation and participant in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, Charlie Hides brings his campy onstage tribute to some of the world’s biggest divas — Madonna, Cher, Lady Gaga, and others — to the local queer theatre. The venue is accessible (see website for more information).

8–10pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

You Better Work: A RuPaul Tribute Dance Party

Sissy that walk to this RuPaul tribute night. It features a lip sync battle between four queens — Crystal Queher, Priyanka Queen, Bonbon Bontemps and Faye Tality — and DJs Michael K and Soft Drinks playing RuPaul’s songs (and other hits). The venue is accessible (see website for more information).

10pm–2:30am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Aug 19

Figure and Flight: An Art/Dance Party

It’s part art opening. It’s part dance party. It’s part birthday party. The night begins with mingling, when attendees can check out artist (and birthday boy) Zack Rosen’s pieces, a mix of paintings and illustrations relating to the human body and “creatures of flight.” This is followed by dancing to hits from the 1960s through to today.

8pm–2am. The Grand Trunk, 1718 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Cherry Bomb’s Summer Love

One of the city’s best-loved parties for queer women and their friends is back with a night of sexy, playful, feel-good summery sounds. Arrive early to chill out and play some board games. Stick around to dance to hip hop, house, dancehall and more from DJs Cozmic Cat, Denise Benson and Recklezz.

10pm–3am. Round, 152 Augusta Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Team Player: Sports Team Dance Party

Everyone is welcome at this sports team-themed dance party, but people who belong to LGBT sports teams get some perks (see the Facebook event page for information). The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

10:30pm–2am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Aug 20

Church Street Comedy

Hosted by Chantel Marostica and Adrienne Fish, this edition of the monthly LGBT standup comedy showcase features headliner Phil Luzi. Also look out for the comedy stylings of Steph Sintichakis, Zoe Brownstone, Sara Starkman and Dena Jackson. The venue is not accessible

8pm–10pm. Pegasus, 489 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.