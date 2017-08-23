Out in Toronto: Aug 24–30, 2017

Friday, Aug 25

Weirdo: Mutation

Calling all toxic tricks, gamma ray gays and Marvel monsters! This edition of the weird Weirdo dance parties is mutation-themed, so dress accordingly. Features burlesque by Scarlett Bobo, boylesque by Wesley Balaban and music by DJ Betti Forde. There are tarot readings onsite, and a prize will be awarded for best costume. The venue is not accessible.

10pm. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Kings and Classics

Both established and emerging drag kings strut their stuff on stage tonight. Hosted by Pretty Munny Productions, this edition features performances by Kitt Kavanaugh, Fitz Montgomery, Maximum Capacity and others. There’s also a special performance by burlesquer Saint Stella. The venue is accessible (see website for more information).

10:30pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Aug 26

Comedy as a Second Language: Martha Chaves

This night of standup comedy by immigrant comedians features headliner Martha Chaves. She is joined on the stage at the local bar/restaurant by Joe Vu, Carol Zoccoli, Fábio Rabin and Patrick Hakeem. Chaves has performed at Just for Laughs, been a guest on CBC’s Because News radio show, and appeared in several films.

9pm. 120 Diner, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Juicebox: Cruel Summer Edition

Queer women and their friends shake their butts. With DJs Tweed and Babe Decibel on the decks, you’ll hear tracks by David Bowie, Bloc Party, The Clash, Blur, Gorillaz, Scissor Sisters, The Smiths, Blondie, The Ramones and others.

10pm–2:30am. The Piston, 937 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Aug 29

Queer Prom

Do it again. Do it right. Do it queer AF. The creators of the Queer and Present Danger touring comedy show present an eclectic, prom-themed night. It begins with an LGBT comedy showcase that features Richard Ryder, Meg MacKay, Ted Morris and others. This is followed by a dance, complete with some traditional prom tomfoolery. Dress code: prom attire.

8:30pm–2am. The Rivoli, 332 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Aug 30

Volunteer Toronto Event

Volunteering is a handy way — sometimes the only way — to gain skills and experience in a rough job market. Hosted by Volunteer Toronto, this session is all about helping you find volunteer work. Get tips on finding positions, gaining transferable skills and making it all look proper and impressive on your resume. The venue is accessible

6–7:30pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.