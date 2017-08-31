Out in Toronto: Aug 31–Sept 6, 2017

Thursday, Aug 31

Labour Bear Weekend 2017

The Men’s Room, O’Grady’s and Pitbull (a recurring dance party) present a long weekend–long celebration of all things ursine. Taking place at various venues and locations, it features such events as Ping Pong Bear Fun, Dinner with the Bears, Bear Night, Brunch with the Bears, and Big Bear Retro Dance Party.

Runs until Monday, Sept 4. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Sept 1

The Anvil: Hard Labour Edition

We work hard, we play hard. Kick off Labour Day weekend with a big gay steelworkers/factory workers–style dance party. DJs Mark Falco and Alfredo spin. Dress code: industrial gear encouraged (safety vests, hard hats, tool belts, etc). The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 2

Wolfpack: Hard Labour

Construction workers, welders, mechanics, wood/metal workers, roofers, carpenters — this party is for you (and the people that admire you). This Labour Day weekend, DJ Aeryn Pfaff spins underground tech house, while Neill MacLeod focuses on dirty tribal tech and vocals.

10pm–2am. Wayla Bar, 996 Queen St E. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Sept 3

Baregyal: Soundclash

This party for Toronto’s women of colour boasts a “no misogyny. No homophobia. No transphobia. No hate” policy. It’s all about celebrating differences and dancing to the music of DJs Lissa Monet, Dre Ngozi, Crossover and Jayemkayem. For accessibility information, contact info@thephoenixconcerttheatre.com.

10pm–3am. The Phoenix, 410 Sherbourne St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Sept 5

Singing OUT First Rehearsal

Think you can sing? This is your chance to join Toronto’s biggest and (arguably) pluckiest LGBT community choir. No audition required — just show up, and you’ll participate in several concerts during the choir’s 26th season. The venue is accessible.

7–9:30pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Sept 6

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour

The ol’ poker face herself stops off in Toronto to perform some of the tracks off her latest studio album, Joanne. When the album recently debuted, it hit number one on the Billboard Top 200 — for those who are counting, that makes this her 4th consecutive number-one album.

7–10pm. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St. For more info, visit Facebook.