Out in Toronto: Dec 21–27, 2017

Thursday, Dec 21

Christian Dior Exhibition

Fashion lovers flip their wigs over an exhibit that explores how Christian Dior’s creations revived the Paris haute couture industry in the aftermath of the Second World War. It features more than 100 pieces. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, March 18, 2018. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Dec 22

Balls Deep Disco: Italo Christmas

The holiday edition of the recurring dance party with the naughty name celebrates, says billing, “the most futuristic and dementedly glamorous sub-genre of disco: Italo.” DJs Dianna McNally, Kris Steeves and The Robotic Kid spin. The venue is not accessible.

10pm. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Dec 23

House of Filth XXXmas Staff Party on Uranus

The drag collective House of Filth hosts a raunchy, vaguely space-meets-Christmas-themed night of drag. It’s gonna be unusual. All proceeds go to Egale. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door and accessible washroom doors).

10pm–2am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

AX Xmas17

Asian Xpress, the party celebrating Toronto’s “gaysian” community, goes all out for Christmas with an all-request soundtrack. DJ Sumation will spin your favourites all night long (to request in advance, email djsumation@gmail.com). The venue is not accessible.

10:30pm–3am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Go Hard: No Limit holiday Edition

Billing for the final Go Hard of the year invites you to “sweat out your lace front” to DJs Pleasure, Blackcat and Prestige’s soundtrack of R&B, hip hop, dancehall, Afrobeats and soca. The venue is mostly accessible (the closest accessible washroom is one block south at Starbucks).

11:30pm–4am. 120 Diner, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Dec 27

Humpday: Men’s Holiday Party

Gay Asian men celebrate the end of the year and the holidays with a potluck (please bring a small dish to share). Hosted by the Asian Community AIDS Services, the Humpday event takes place on the last Wednesday of each month. The venue is not accessible.

6–9pm. Asian Community AIDS Services, 260 Spadina Ave, Unit 410. For more info, visit Facebook.