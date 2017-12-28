Out in Toronto: Dec 28, 2017–Jan 3, 2018

Thursday, Dec 28

Bad Dog Night

Kinky human puppies romp and play in a space where full nudity and some sex play is allowed. People of all genders, orientations and experience levels are welcome. The venue is not accessible.

8pm. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Dec 29

Tess Richey and Alloura Wells Vigil and Fundraiser

The community comes together to remember two people whose lives were lost to violence: Tess Richey and Alloura Wells. The event is also a fundraiser (see Facebook event page for details). The venue is accessible.

7–10pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Kings and Classics

Pretty Munny Productions’ drag king night puts new and emerging kings take centre stage. This edition features such performers as Romeo Vazquez, Carlo Canovaccio and Henrietta VIII. A dance party follows. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Dec 30

Big Gay Sober Board Game Night

This event is a non-judgemental space where you can have some snacks and non-alcoholic libations and play some games. People of all genders and sexual orientations are welcome. The venue is accessible.

8–11pm. Bampot, 201 Harbord St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Pajama Jam

Adorably underdressed boys and girls dance and flirt the night away to the music of DJs Orange Pekoe and Michael K. Long johns, jockstraps, Pikachu onesies — they’re all welcome here. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Dec 31

Big Gay NYE Living Room Party

The café, bar and bookshop that’s quickly becoming a popular hub for the community hosts a New Year’s celebration all about, says the billing, “good people, good vibes, good spirits and good music.” Everyone is welcome. The venue is accessible.

8pm–3am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

New Years Eve at The Beaver with The House of Filth

The beautifully bizarre House of Filth drag troupe hosts its annual New Year’s Eve festival of debauchery. The event features a glitter cannon countdown that will leave you wondering: Who gave these people a cannon? The venue is not accessible.

8:30pm–3am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Toastr NYE: Dinner and Party

Queer women and their friends enjoy a three-course dinner before dimming the lights for a big, sweaty dance party. DJ Sticky Cuts spins. For dinner-related inquiries and to reserve your spot, contact tania@girlplaytoronot.com. The venue is accessible.

9pm–2am. Il Fornello, 576 Danforth Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Pitbull: New Year’s Eve 2018

The dance party for hot guys who like to dance with their shirts off goes all out tonight, with headliner DJ Deko-ze. It also features go-go dancing pornstars and drag queen Tynomi Banks’ countdown to midnight. The venue is not accessible.

10pm. The Phoenix, 410 Sherbourne St. For more info, visit Facebook.

New Year’s Eve: Nightflight to 2018

To ring in the new year old school Church Street–style, here’s a great big, shirts-off, hands-down-your-pants rager. It features music by DJs Geoff Kelleway, Mark Falco, Ticky Ty and Josh Karmin, and drag by Sofonda Cox and Scarlett Bobo.

10pm–5am. Fly 2.0, 6 Gloucester. For more info, visit Facebook.

Boner: Dripping in Gold

“Boner brothers” are invited to a special New Year’s edition of the recurring boner party. DJ Jeremy Khamkeo headlines in the main room, while Aeryn Pfaff spins in the VIP playroom and lounge. DJ Josh Karmin comes on later. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–8am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Jan 3

Leila Live!

Persian princess Leila is seeking a guy who is trusting, healthy, has Canadian citizenship and likes a little scruff. Part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival, this cabaret-style production is written and performed by Leila, and directed by Leila’s mother!

Runs until Sunday, Jan 14, various showtimes. Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.