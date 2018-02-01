Out in Toronto: Feb 1–7, 2018

Thursday, Feb 1

Electricladyland

Kylie Minogue, Björk, Erykah Badu, MIA — this monthly party is all about female electro artists. DJ Case of Base will keep things very ladylike and very synthy all night long. Everyone is welcome, billing says, but “queers to the front.” The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Feb 2

Big Primpin: Sweetheartz

It’s not quite Valentine’s Day, but there’s nothing stopping you from putting on something sexy, going out and finding something (or someone) sweet to nibble on. DJs Sammy Rawal and Blackcat spin hip hop for LGBT people and their guests. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Miss Thing’s, 1279 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 3

Tapette: Édition Appelle-Moi

The party where French men (and francophiles) dance sexily with baguettes protruding from their well-manicured beards (or so one imagines) is back. DJ Phillippe spins French pop, disco and house all night. Mango Sassi performs. French kissing is encouraged.

10pm–2:30am. Handlebar, 159 Augusta Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Boner: Big Brother Ben

Men are invited to shake their butts to the music of DJ Jeremy Khamkeo, strip down to their undies, and, as billing says, “do whatever you damn well please.” Dress code: whatever makes you feel sexy and comfortable (and there is a clothes check available). The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Feb 4

ASAAP’s Community Healing Space

In response to the disappearances and murders of South Asian men in Toronto, the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention is hosting a space for community members to come together to talk about the safety and support of queer brown bodies. Food and tokens will be provided. To RSVP contact champnavigatorme@asaap.ca or mensoutreach@asaap.ca. The venue is accessible.

2:00-5:00pm. ASAAP, 120 Carlton St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Super Bowl LII Party

Do you like yard lines? Are you fond of scrimmage? Do you yearn to see someone carry the ol’ pigskin down the field? Can you tell I know very little about football? Well, if you know about it, and like it, and are queer, there’s this Super Bowl party in a gay sports bar! The venue is accessible.

6:30–9:30pm. Striker, 31 St Joseph St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 7

QueerCab

It’s a new year — isn’t it about time you let us all see your hidden talent? At this recurring open mic night, queer and trans youth are invited to dance, sing, act, recite — whatever they want. To sign up to perform, email leelee@buddiesinbadtimes.com. The venue is accessible.

8:30–11pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. buddiesinbadtimes.com