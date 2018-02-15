Out in Toronto: Feb 15–21, 2018

Thursday, Feb 15

The 39th Rhubarb Festival

Each year, Buddies is transformed into a hotbed of theatrical experimentation, as the long-running Rhubarb festival takes hold. This year’s two-week programme includes Waawaate Fobister’s Gashkigwaaso (about the resilience of the Anishinaabe people of Grassy Narrows) and Augusto Bitter’s Chicho (about being a queer, Catholic Venezuelan). The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Feb 25, various showtimes. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. buddiesinbadtimes.com





Saturday, Feb 17

The Wizard of Oz with Live Orchestra

Whether you’re a friend of Dorothy or not, you won’t want to miss this event. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra provides the soundtrack (live!) for a screening of the classic movie The Wizard of Oz. This should be a particularly good activity for queer families with children to enjoy on Family Day weekend. The venue is accessible.

7:30pm today, and 3pm tomorrow. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Cherry Bomb: Queer Winter Beach Party

After the success of last year’s beach party (that was also queer and in the winter), the folks at Cherry Bomb have decided to make it an annual event. Queer women and their friends are invited to don whatever clothing seems to correspond to this fabulous theme, and move their butts to the music of DJs Cozmic Cat and Denise Benson. The venue is not accessible

10pm–3am. Round, 152 Augusta Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Yohomo Presents: Open Relationship

The Yohomo publication (and now party series) presents a Valentine’s party that, billing says, “celebrat[es] all types of relationships all the time.” It’s called Yohomo, but people of all genders and orientations are invited to get romantic to the sexy house beats. Features scandalous dancing by Shazad Syed Hai, Anthony Ellis and Paul Charbonneau. The venue is accessible.

10pm–3am. Longboat Hall, 1087 Queen St W (basement). For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Feb 19

The QAPD Collective 3

The latest addition to Toronto’s queer comedy scene is the lovely, handsome and nifty Chantel Marostica’s LGBT open mic night. Every Monday, there will be five open-mic slots (arrive at 7:30pm to sign up) and five booked performers. This week’s booked performers are Anasimone George, Emily Bilton, Campbell Parsons, Cara Connors. The venue is not accessible.

Every Monday, 8–10pm. Pegasus, 489 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 21

LGBTQ and the Humanitarian Sector: Inclusion, Security and Pride

What is it like to be a queer humanitarian worker in a country where being queer is illegal? How can humanitarian organizations adapt their work to protect LGBT beneficiaries? What are the legal issues around equal opportunities? Action Against Hunger presents a panel discussion when speakers from the humanitarian sector will address these and other questions. The venue is accessible.

6–7:30pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.