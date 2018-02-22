Out in Toronto: Feb 22–28, 2018

Thursday, Feb 22

The 39th Rhubarb Festival

Each year, Buddies is transformed into a hotbed of theatrical experimentation, as the Rhubarb festival takes hold. This year’s two-week programme includes Waawaate Fobister’s Gashkigwaaso (about the resilience of the Anishinaabe people of Grassy Narrows) and Augusto Bitter’s Chicho (about being a queer, Catholic Venezuelan). The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Feb 25, various showtimes. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. buddiesinbadtimes.com

Friday, Feb 23

Playground Conference 2018: Together

Sex educators, activists, sex workers and more come together to present three days of workshops, panel discussions and parties. Some of the topics that will be covered at this inclusive event are BDSM, consent, sex and disability, and body positivity. To attend, see indicated Facebook event page for information on pass and ticket options. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Feb 25. Holiday Inn, 30 Carlton St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tom of Finland: Opening Night Reception

Tom of Finland’s erotic drawings of men have informed the fantasies of countless gay men. The new biopic Tom of Finland explores the life of the man behind the drawings — Touko Laaksonen. The opening night, which includes both a screening and reception, will raise funds for the Toronto People with AIDS Foundation. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Tom of Finland look. The venue is accessible.

8–11pm. Imagine Cinemas, 20 Carlton St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Night of 1000 Madonnas Dance Party

We’ve had Night of 1000 Stevies and Night of 1000 Dollys, and now Madonna is getting the “Night of 1000” treatment. Produced by artist Humboldt Magnussen, this Madonna tribute party features DJs Craig Dominic and Maggy, and drag performances by Priyanka and Juice Boxx. And of course, Madonna costumes are strongly encouraged (there will be prizes!). The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 24

Toastr: Old School Dive Bar Edition

Remember sneaking into that dive bar with your fake ID in the 1980s or 1990s (or whatever — I don’t know how old you are. Come on!) ? You know the one. Remember how exciting it was? This party for queer women and their friends is intended to conjure up that feeling. DJs Sticky Cuts, Ticky Ty and Lana will play your favourite music from days past in the venue’s two rooms.

9:30pm–2am. Nocturne, 550 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Feb 26

The QAPD Collective 4

The latest addition to Toronto’s queer comedy scene is Chantel Marostica’s LGBT open mic night. Every Monday, there will be five open-mic slots (arrive at 7:30pm to sign up) and some booked performers. This week’s booked performers are Yulia Petrauskas, Meg MacKay, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Paul Hutcheson, DeAnne Smith and Kyle Brownrigg. The venue is not accessible.

Every Monday, 8–10pm. Pegasus, 489 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.