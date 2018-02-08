Out in Toronto: Feb 8–14, 2018

Friday, Feb 9

Rangeela Presents: GUL

The popular queer Bollywood dance party is back in time for Valentine’s Day. This edition of the quarterly South Asian party (but everyone is welcome) features the music of DJ Deep. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–4am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

AX Lunar New Year Party 2018

Asian Xpress, a massive bash for Asian men and the boys who love them, celebrates the lunar new year. Organizers are going all out with DJ Sumation spinning and Sofonda Cox dragging. The venue is not accessible.

10:30pm–3am. Fly 2.0, 6 Gloucester St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 10

Queer Skating Party

Is a queer skating party really any gayer than a normal skating party? Find out this afternoon! The event is taking place on the new skating spot beneath the Gardiner. Free hot chocolate will be provided.

2–6pm. The Bentway, 250 Fort York Blvd. For more info, visit Facebook.

Daddy Next Door

Sexy Instagram celeb TankJoey hosts a party for daddies and their chasers. DJs it’smikeyboy and Dwayne Minard spin hot house all night, while go-go daddy Robert Miller shakes his dad bod. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Feb 12

Blind Bachelor Auction

Buy tickets to hopefully win a date with a mystery bachelor of your dreams. Proceeds go to Supporting Our Youth. If you’d like to be a mystery bachelor, submit a profile to info@gayballsociety.com. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–1am. Woody’s, 467 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb 13

Community Vigil

We’ve lost so many people to violence lately. Hosted by a variety of local organizations, this event is a chance for community members to come together and grieve and hopefully heal a little bit. The venue is accessible.

6–8pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 14

The 39th Rhubarb Festival

Each year, Buddies is transformed into a hotbed of theatrical experimentation, as the long-running Rhubarb festival takes hold. This year’s two-week programme includes Waawaate Fobister’s Gashkigwaaso, about the resilience of the Anishinaabe people of Grassy Narrows. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Feb 25, various showtimes. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. buddiesinbadtimes.com