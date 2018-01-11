Out in Toronto: Jan 11–17, 2018

Thursday, Jan 11

Leila Live!

Persian princess Leila is seeking a guy who is trusting, healthy, has Canadian citizenship and likes a little scruff. Part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival, this cabaret-style production is written and performed by Leila (and directed by Leila’s mother).

Runs until Sunday, Jan 14, various showtimes. Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.

My Funny Valentine

A 15-year-old boy asks another boy in his class to be his Valentine, and is fatally shot the next day. Dave Deveau’s haunting and moving play examines how hatred, when left to fester in communities, can have deadly consequences. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Jan 21, various showtimes. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Jan 12

Puppy Love, a Heckin Gay Dance Party

It’s a big diverse dance party with DJ Johnny B Goode spinning just about anything. This edition of the recurring party features gorgeous go-go dancer William Lavinia. Oppressive behaviour is not tolerated — don’t ruin a good dance floor. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 13

DJ Skate Nights: Cherry Bomb

This edition of the Harbourfront Centre’s DJ Skate Nights (a recurring event billed as a “block party on ice”) welcomes Cherry Bomb. It’s all the fun of the popular and long-running queer women’s dance party, but you’re skating the whole time. DJs Cozmic Cat and Denise Benson spin.

8–11pm. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Heroes: Bowie and Prince Video Dance Party

This party is bound to draw a bunch of queers. It’s an annual event that celebrates and remembers David Bowie and Prince (and other musical heroes who’ve passed away recently) with DJ Lazarus on the decks and massive video projections around the venue.

10pm–3am. Velvet Underground, 508 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Jan 14

I/We Project

Yuen Chun Chan of Playback Theatre narrates her journey from, billing says, “homophobia to accept[ance]of gay marriage and diversity.” Directed by Tracey Erin Smith, this production of the solo theatre performance raises funds for Toronto Friends Sponsoring Refugees.

3–5pm. Friends House, 60 Lowther Ave. For more info, visit Eventbrite.

Wednesday, Jan 17

Toronto Queer/Women’s Munch

Queer women (whatever that means to you) who love kink come together to chat, bond and laugh. The event is also open to gender non-conforming, intersex and trans people who, says billing, “align themselves with feminine energy.” Afterward, those so inclined head to Oasis Aqualounge.

6–9pm. Mick E Fynn’s, 45 Carlton St. For more info, visit Facebook.