Out in Toronto: Jan 18–24, 2018

Thursday, Jan 1

My Funny Valentine

A 15-year-old boy asks another boy in his class to be his valentine, and is fatally shot the next day. Dave Deveau’s haunting play examines how hatred, when left to fester, can have deadly consequences. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Jan 21, various showtimes. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Hall of Justice: Activist Poster Series Launch

Posters celebrating real queer people who have challenged oppression will, the creators hope, soon make their way onto walls across the country. This launch is your chance to get a first look at the whole series. The venue is accessible.

6–8pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Jan 19

Erickson’s Board Game Birthday Night

Activist, teacher and queer bookstore owner Michael Erickson celebrates his birthday with a festive board game night where drinks (cocktails included) and food are half price until 11pm. Come and see how old he’s gotten. The venue is accessible.

9:30pm–2am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

DFMO

Polish up those lips and make sure you don’t have the flu, because it’s time for another Dance Floor Make Out. DJs John Caffery and Aeryn Pfaff spin for this recurring dance party for kiss-happy homosexuals. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 20

Women March On: Defining Our Future

In response to acts of hate, this women-focused event aims to promote discussion about social change and the future of this city. It includes appearances by such speakers as Dawn Maracle, Whitney French and GRRRL Justice. Allies are welcome.

Noon. Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Jan 21

Screen Queens: The Wizard of Oz

Weird and wonderful drag queen Allysin Chaynes provides probably drunken commentary as you try to watch a screening of the entire 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Includes special guests, drinking games, performances and lots of surprises. The venue is not accessible.

8–10pm. The Royal Cinema, 608 College St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Jan 24

Holigay Party

You had to go to your awkward office party. And then your tedious family celebrations. Now that that’s done with, here’s the real bash! Anasimone George and Chantel Marostica host a holiday-themed queer dance party for the whole LGBT fam. The venue is accessible.

9pm–2am. Rivoli, 332 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.