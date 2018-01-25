Out in Toronto: Jan 25–31, 2018

Thursday, Jan 25

Bad Dog

Does it embarrass you when your dog tries to mount other dogs in the park? Well, you don’t need to worry about that tonight, because that kind of behaviour is more than welcome at this monthly pup event. Human pups and their handlers romp and play at this kinky bar night. The venue is not accessible.

8pm. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook

Friday, Jan 26

Beef Curtains: After Party

Do drag queens age like wine? Or is it more like avocados? Here’s your chance to find out. This edition of drag artist Dottie Dangerfield’s vagina-themed night of performance (drag and more) doubles as the grand lady’s birthday celebration. The venue is not accessible.

9pm–2am. Cherry Cola’s, 200 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook

Chunk

Lured from the woods perhaps by the promise of salmon and berries, bears and cubs (and their admirers) dance and flirt the night away to the music of DJs DiCap and Cake by the Pound. The event includes a dark room full of strange and feisty woodland creatures. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2:30am. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook

Saturday, Jan 27

Toastr: House v Hip Hop

Hip hop or house — which do you prefer? There’s no need to decide tonight, because this party has it all. DJ Deko-Ze mixes up some house and tech vibes, while Sticky Cuts provides the hip hop. This recurring party is for queer women and allies only. The venue is accessible (but wheelchair users must enter via the back patio).

9:30pm–2:30am. WAYLA Bar, 996 Queen St E. For more info, visit Facebook

Sunday, Jan 28

Star Trek: Discovery Viewing Party

A flock or gaggle or veranda — or whatever the appropriate collective noun might be — of cute nerds gathers to watch the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery. It’s a great chance to nerd out among friends, and to check out the new gay sports bar and whatever sporty treasures might lie within. The venue is accessible.

8–9pm. Striker, 31 St Joseph St. For more info, visit Facebook

Wednesday, Jan 31

Pretty Munny Production Presents: Black Rock Slam

Are you a youngin’ (or an oldin’ or anything in betweenin’) with something to show off? Hosted by Pretty Munny Productions and drag king Gay Jesus, this open mic night is open to people of all ages. Queer and trans folks show off their singing, dancing, drag — anything, really. The venue is accessible.

7–11pm. Black Rock Coffee and Bar, 677 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook