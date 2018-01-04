Out in Toronto: Jan 4–10, 2018

Thursday, Jan 4

Leila Live!

Persian princess Leila is seeking a guy who is trusting, healthy, has Canadian citizenship and likes a little scruff. Part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival, this cabaret-style production is written and performed by Leila (and directed by Leila’s mother).

Runs until Sunday, Jan 14, various showtimes. Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Jan 5

Queens on King Cabaret

Presented by Scarlett Bobo and friends, one of the newest additions to the city’s drag scene is an intimate floor show while you eat your dinner (let’s hope their gyrations somehow aid in digestion). It features a slew of local performers. To book a table, call 416-971-6626.

8pm. The Red Tomato, 321 King St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 6

Jockstrap

It’s cold as Hades, but this party is worth stripping off some layers for. Guys dance and flirt (and who knows?) at the bar night where attendees are encouraged to wear jockstraps only. DJ Sumation spins. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Jan 7

Star Trek: Discovery Viewing Party and Daddy Issues

The gay sports bar has just about everything you need tonight. A viewing party for Episode 10 of Star Trek: Discovery (attention: cute nerds) is followed by the Daddy Issues dance party (attention: daddies and daddy-lovers). The venue is accessible.

Star Trek, 8–9pm; and Daddy Issues, 9pm–midnight. Striker, 31 St Joseph St.

Monday, Jan 8

TO Gaymers’ D&D Adventures

Are you kind of nerdy? Want to take your nerdiness to the next level? The Toronto Gaymers hosts its first Dungeons and Dragons meetup of 2018. No experience or supplies are required. Other games will be on hand as well. The venue is accessible.

6–10pm. CSI Cafe, 720 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Jan 9

Singing OUT Open Rehearsal

Want to spend 2018 singing your heart out with a huge queer choir? This rehearsal is open to anyone who wants to come and learn more about the choir and meet other would-be warblers. Everyone welcome — just drop by. The venue is accessible.

7–9:30pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Jan 10

My Funny Valentine

Playwright Dave Deveau returns to Buddies with the Jesse and Oscar Wilde–nominated play My Funny Valentine, about a 15-year-old boy who asks another boy in his class to be his valentine, only to be fatally shot the next day. Both haunting and moving, the play examines how hatred, when left to fester in communities, can have deadly consequences.

Runs until Sunday, Jan 21, various showtimes. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Blockorama Community Consultation

Blockorama is an annual party at Toronto Pride that celebrates black queer and trans people. During this session, Blackness Yes! (the organization that runs Blockorama) and Pride Toronto invite you to give your input on what Blockorama at the upcoming 2018 Toronto Pride should look like. Advance registration is required. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw St. For more info, visit Facebook.