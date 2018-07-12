Out in Toronto: July 12–18, 2018

Thursday, July 12

Toronto Fringe Festival

This huge theatre festival has more than 150 shows across multiple venues — and there’s lots of queer content, too. One selection that’s a little light in the loafers is Ryan G Hinds’ #KanderAndEbb, a song- and gossip-filled tribute to the American songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Runs until Saturday, July 15. Various venues. For more info, visit Fringe Toronto.

Friday, July 13

Puppy Love: Summer Heat

At this queer dance party, DJs Johnny B Goode and Jenny Laiwint will spin pop, house, disco, R&B and (according to billing) “that gay shit.” The night is hosted by “local diabolical dreamboat, naked internet trash, [and] worried door dad” William Lavinia. Everyone is welcome. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Lavender 4.0: Friday 13th Edition

This still fairly new recurring party in the Village is where queer women and trans people can socialize, flirt and dance the night away. DJs Zehra and Recklezz provide the soundtrack for the evening. Friends and allies are welcome. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 14

Be the Monster You Want to See in the World: Portrait Sittings

You are invited to head out and sit for a portrait, billing says, “as a monster.” These will then become part of a larger work about embracing strangeness or difference within ourselves and others. For more information on the project, or to book a specific time slot, email elijatude@gmail.com. Or drop in on a first-come first-served basis. The venue is accessible.

11am–5pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, July 18

BoylesqueTO’s 10-Year Man-niversary Show

The guys of BoylesqueTO, the all-male burlesque troupe, celebrate 10 years of performing with a showcase of of their best material. Billing invites everyone to “come celebrate with them and see them perform before they’re replaced by younger, handsomer and more talented performers! There will be cake!” The venue is not accessible.

7:30pm–midnight. Revival, 783 College St. For more info, visit Facebook.