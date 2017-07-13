Out in Toronto: July 13–19, 2017

Thursday, July 13

Toronto Fringe Festival

The annual festival of edgy plays and other performances includes a hearty helping of queer content, including The Clergy Project, It’s My Penis and I’ll Cry if I Want To and Magical Mystery Detour. Some venues are accessible.

Runs until Sunday, July 16, various showtimes. fringetoronto.com

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Based on musician Carole King’s rise to stardom, this musical features such King fan favourites as “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The venue is mostly accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Sept 3, various showtimes. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St. mirvish.com

Friday, July 14

Summer Fling

A collaboration between Brown Rice and Wyze Gyal, this ultra-inclusive queer and trans BIPOC-focused dance party features music by DJs Wei Back, Ace Dillinger, frshprspctiv and okaybashe. Cecilicious is the host. Allies welcome.

7pm–2am. Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 15

Beth Ditto

The singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed “fat, feminist lesbian from Arkansas” Beth Ditto performs onstage in Toronto. Ditto is known for such songs as “Move in the Right Direction” (performed with Gossip) and “Fire.”

9pm–midnight. Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

A Drag Tribute to Party Monster

Performers put on their wigs and layers of makeup for a night of drag in honour of Party Monster, the 2003 cult film starring Macaulay Culkin. The lineup includes Helena Poison, Atmos Fierce and Fisher Price (who is also playing host for the evening).

10pm–2am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Cherry Bomb: Blazing Hot

One of the city’s longest-running parties for queer women and their friends returns with a special guest DJ: DJ Delicious. Arrive early to play board games and chill with friends old and new.

10pm–3am. Round, 152 Augusta Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, July 18

Fay and Fluffy’s Storytime

Drag performers Fay Slift and Fluffy Soufflé read culturally diverse and inclusive stories at this family-friend event. This is the last time that Slift and Soufflé will host this event (for the foreseeable future), so if you haven’t gone yet, you should. The venue is accessible.

6–7pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.