Out in Toronto: July 20–26, 2017

Thursday, July 20

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Based on musician Carole King’s rise to stardom, this musical features such King fan favourites as “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The venue is mostly accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Sept 3, various showtimes. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St. mirvish.com

Toronto Burlesque Festival

The 10th annual burlesque extravaganza promises butts, bulges, breasts, ample genderfuckery, and even a bit of drag (from, among others, “lady bear” Fay Slift). Performers from around the globe are here to entice, shock and intrigue you for a few days.

Runs until Sunday, July 23. For more info, visit torontoburlsquefestival.com

Sessions

Pretty Munny Productions’ new party in the east end features music by DJs Levi and Shera, and performances by drag kings Johnny Ryder and Dylan Dix. Pretty Munny is the group responsible for Kings and Classics, the new recurring drag king night at Buddies.

9pm–2am. Wayla Bar, 996 Queen St E. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, July 21

Coal from Hades: The Story of Les Mouches Fantastique

This intriguing new play tells the story behind the creation of North America’s first known gay and lesbian publication, Les Mouches Fantastique (1918–1920). The current production is presented at the Hamilton Fringe Festival (just a short drive from Toronto).

Runs until Saturday, July 29, various showtimes. Theatre Aquarius, 190 King William St, Hamilton. For more info, visit Facebook.

Yes Yes Y’all

The city’s big recurring queer hip hop and dancehall party is back with special guest DJ Lissa Monet. Monet is an ambitious and talented DJ with a sparkling smile and bold nail polish, and it’s also her birthday tonight.

10pm. Nest, 423 College St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 22

Wet Banana

Queers enjoy an afternoon dance party on a part of the island not contaminated by E Coli and crazy land fish as a result of this spring and summer’s flooding. Features DJs Kris Steeves and Phillippe spinning “sunshine anthems.” And it’s a café, so there’s food.

3–8pm. Island Café, 20 Withrow St, Ward’s Island. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, July 25

Queer and Present Danger

The touring queer comedy showcase is back in Toronto with some of the biggest and queerest names in comedy. Features performances by Ted Morris, Kyle Brownrigg, Cara Connors and Elvira Kurt. Host Chantel Marostica also introduces two up-and-comers, Bee Bertrand and Jonathan MP.

9–11:45pm. Rivoli, 332 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.