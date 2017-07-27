Out in Toronto: July 27–Aug 2, 2017

Thursday, July 27

Coal from Hades: The Story of Les Mouches Fantastique

This intriguing new play tells the story behind the creation of North America’s first known gay and lesbian publication, Les Mouches Fantastique (1918–1920). The current production is presented at the Hamilton Fringe Festival (just a short drive from Toronto).

Runs until Saturday, July 29, various showtimes. Theatre Aquarius, 190 King William St, Hamilton. For more info, visit Facebook.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Based on musician Carole King’s rise to stardom, this musical features such King fan favourites as “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The venue is mostly accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Sept 3, various showtimes. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St. mirvish.com

Sh!t Show: Open Mic Edition

Would-be standup comedians try to tickle your funny bone (or whatever part needs tickling) at the open mic edition of a queer comedy showcase. Arrive early to sign up to perform. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

9–11pm. Glad Day, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, July 28

Hounds of Love

Kinky human puppies, their lovers, and allies hump a few legs at a howlingly good pup-themed dance party. Featuring music by DJs John Caffery and Phillippe, the party is part of the 2017 Pan-American Canine Konvention Weekend. People of all genders and orientations welcome. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 29

Trans Community Clothing Exchange

For a variety of reasons (including disapproving parents), trans, two-spirit and non-binary people often have difficulty accessing clothing that suits their gender. At this event, you can bring your unwanted clothing and trade it for something you like better. The venue is accessible.

1–4pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

QT Beach Day

Grab a towel and come out to enjoy games, snacks and drinks in the sand. The event is hosted by RyePRIDE (a Ryerson University group), but is open to all queer and trans people and allies.

2–6pm. Cherry Beach, 1 Hanson St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Aug 1

Town Hall Meeting: Toronto’s Missing 2LGBT

Concerned members of the community meet to discuss the disappearance in recent years of several queer people. The event will include a discussion moderated by David Lewis-Peart, and the Toronto Police Service will be on hand to answer questions. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.