Out in Toronto: July 5–11, 2018

Friday, July 6

Toronto Fringe Festival

This huge theatre festival has more than 150 shows across multiple venues — and there’s lots of queer content, too. Among the fluffier selections is Ryan G Hinds’ #KanderAndEbb, a song- and gossip-filled tribute to the American songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Runs until Saturday, July 15. Various venues. For more info, visit Fringe Toronto.

Balls Deep Disco with Michael the Lion

The recurring dance party with the filthy name returns with special guest DJ Michael the Lion, who will provide some “no-nonsense disco, funk and soul schooling.” DJs The Robotic Kid and Kris Steeves spin warm-up sets. Everyone is welcome. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Big Primpin: Slurp

The popular and long-running dance party promises “hip hop and hot times for LGBTQ people and their guests.” Local favourites DJs Cozmic Cat and Blackcat provide the soundtrack for the evening. For line bypass, email bigprimpin@gmail.com. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Miss Thing’s, 1279 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Britney and Christina and Kylie Dance Party

You know you love you some divas. DJs Johnny B Goode and Maggy spin for this tribute party to three pop princesses: Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Kylie Minogue. Baby Bel Bel performs throughout the night. The rather cryptic dress code states “looks are strongly encouraged.” The venue is accessible

10:30pm–2:30am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 7

Toronto Queer Midsummer Slowdance

For a somewhat different pace, you can slow dance the night away at this event. Designated dancers will be on hand to coax out wallflowers, and dance card booklets will be available so that you can set up dances with people in advance (if you wish). This event is rather naughtily billed as “high school with a happy ending.”

10pm–2:45am. Dovercourt House, 805 Dovercourt Rd. Tickets $10. For more info, visit Facebook.