Out in Toronto: July 6–12, 2017

Thursday, July 6

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Based on her rise to stardom, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features fan favourites like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The venue is mostly accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Sept 3, various showtimes. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St. mirvish.com

Toronto Fringe Festival

Inevitably, the annual festival of edgy plays and other performances includes a hearty helping of queer content. Some of the queerer offerings this year are The Clergy Project, It’s My Penis and I’ll Cry if I Want To and Magical Mystery Detour. Some of the venues are accessible (see website for more information).

Runs until Sunday, June 16, various showtimes. fringetoronto.com

A Laugh a Minute

Comedian and lovely hostess Mandy Goodhandy presents a night of stand-up comedy and music. More than 20 performers do quick, five-minute sets. To make a reservation to have dinner during the show, call 416-792-7752.

9pm–midnight. 120 Diner, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, July 7

Vivek Shraya and Queer Songbook Orchestra

Artist/writer/musician Vivek Shraya performs with the 12-piece chamber ensemble Queer Songbook Orchestra. This marks the launch of Shraya’s album Part-Time Woman, which, according to billing, poses the question: what defines a woman? The venue is accessible.

7–8pm. Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Lewd Conduct

This dance party with a twist — or, rather, a thrust — features male porn stars doing “what they do best.” Hosted by porn star Ryan Russell, it’s a filthy night of porny performances and deep beats. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2am. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 8

Business Woman’s Special: Wet Hot Canadian Summer

Short shorts, mesh tank tops, string bikinis and other revealing garments are encouraged at this summer dance party. Features music by DJs Sammy Rawal and Nino Brown and a drag performance by Très Jolie Coco.

10pm–2:30am. Round, 152 Augusta Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, July 10

FML Monday

What could very well be Church Street’s only Monday night dance party features music by DJ Recklezz (hip hop, top 40 and dance) and drag performances by Scarlett Bobo, Mona Moore and others. The venue is not accessible.

11pm–2am. Flash, 463 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.