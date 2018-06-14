Out in Toronto: June 14–20, 2018

Thursday, June 14

Electricladyland: Pride Edition

St Vincent, Torres, MUNA, Janelle — this queer dance party only plays pop and electro music by women and non-binary artists. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 15

Friday Night Live: Colour ROM Proud

This night of queer art, performance, music and dancing includes beats by DJs Cozmic Cat, Deko-ze, Craig Dominic and others. The venue is accessible.

7–11pm. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park. For more info, visit Facebook.

Kings and Classics: Existence is Resistance

The Pride edition of this recurring drag king night includes a performance by the much-beloved Maximum Capacity. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 16

Fay and Fluffy’s House Party

Storytellers Fay and Fluffy put on an eclectic event — “singing, dancing, reading and fabulousness” — for the entire family. The venue is accessible.

1–3pm. Buddies and Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant

Tony Award–winning actor and activist Alan Cumming presents songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland of America. The venue is accessible.

8–10pm. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Lavender 3.0: Pride Edition

Queer women and trans people socialize, flirt and dance. Friends and allies welcome. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Glad Day Bookshop, 466 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, June 17

The Queer Songbook Orchestra: Anthems and Icons

The chamber ensemble that’s all about telling queer stories and performing queer music puts on a concert to coincide with the release of its first studio album. The venue is accessible.

8–10pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, June 19

Toronto AIDS Candlelight Vigil

The community comes together to give thought to those affected by HIV/AIDS. This is the 34th annual Toronto AIDS Candlelight Vigil.

8:30–10pm. Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Naked Boys Reading: BIPOC Pride Edition

The Pride edition of this recurring event — and it’s pretty much what it sounds like — features boys reading works by racialized authors. The venue is accessible

9–10:30pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, June 20

Starry Night: 10th Anniversary

The first party of this year’s Green Space Festival features a lovely outdoor setting, rump-shaking beats and performances by queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10.

5–11pm. Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Leila Live! At Queer Pride 2018

Persian princess Leila is seeking a guy who is trusting, healthy and has Canadian citizenship. And likes a little scruff. This cabaret-style show is written and performed by Leila (and directed by Leila’s mother). The venue is accessible.

8–9:30pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.