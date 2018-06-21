Out in Toronto: June 21–27, 2018

Thursday, June 21

Butch Femme Salon: Angels and Demons

This performance-filled dance party celebrates people of all genders and orientations. This is one of Buddies’ Queer Pride events. The venue is accessible.

9pm–2am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Steers and Queers: Night of 1000 Dollys

Country western meets church service in the worship of Dolly Parton at this charmingly peculiar annual bash. Dolly Parton costumes encouraged. The venue is accessible.

9pm–2am. The Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Prism Pride Festival

Party boys shake their booties at a series of parties in a variety of great venues. Talent includes DJs Geoff Kelleway, Ticky Ty, Cajjmere Wray, Kev J and Jeremy Khamkeo.

Runs until Monday, June 25. Various venues. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 22

Trans March

The march begins at the intersection of Church and Hayden streets, proceeds along Bloor to Yonge, south on Yonge to Carlton, and then east to Allan Gardens. A post-march event runs at Allan Gardens until 10pm.

Rally at 7pm, march at 8pm. For more info, visit pridetoronto.com.

Juicebox: Pride 2018

Queer women and their friends flirt and dance to the music of DJs Delicious, KLR and Sticky Cuts. Includes a special performance by Tasha the Amazon.

10pm–4am. Nest, 423 College St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Rangeela: Samundar

The queer South Asian dance party is back with a night of glamorous performances and Bollywood beats. Everyone welcome. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–5am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

AX Pride 2018: Gaysian Pride

The gay Asian dance party features lots of drag and DJ Sumation spinning top 40, house, K-pop, hip hop and more. Everyone welcome.

10:30pm–3:30am. Maison Mercer, 15 Mercer St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 23

Dyke March

The march begins at the intersection of Church and Hayden streets, proceeds along Bloor to Yonge, south on Yonge to Carlton, and then east to Allan Gardens. Afterward, marchers enjoy performances, crafting and “dyke community building” at Allan Gardens.

Rally at 1pm, march at 2pm. For more info, visit pridetoronto.com.

Lipstick Jungle: 10th Anniversary

This house and techno party features a world-class lineup of only women on the decks, with DJs Tracy Young, Ana Paula and Misstress Barbara. This is one of Green Space Festival’s series of outdoor Pride parties.

1pm–midnight. Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Yohomo and Pride Toronto South Stage

Feel-good DJ sets throughout the day are followed by bouncier club feels after the sun sets. This is one of many events on stages over the course of Pride (for more info on stages, visit pridetoronto.com).

2pm–1am. Intersection of Church and Gould streets. For more info, visit Facebook.

Beef Curtains: Freakflag

“Inspired by Dottie’s own vagina,” bio queen Dottie Dangerfield throws a drag and burlesque event. Includes performances by Nancy Bocock, Prince Johnny, Allysin Chaynes, Judy Virago, Lizzy Strange and others.

9pm–2am. Cherry Cola’s, 200 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, June 24

Toronto Pride Parade

You can watch the 38th annual Pride parade anywhere from the corner of Church and Bloor streets, across Bloor, and down Yonge to Yonge-Dundas Square.

2pm. For more info, visit pridetoronto.com.

Wednesday, June 27

Oh Manada! Toronto Edition

The all-male burlesque troupe is back with its beloved Canada-themed signature show. It includes a scandalous retelling of The Hockey Sweater, a chorus of dancing beavers and a lumberjack that will give you wood.

7:30–11:30pm. Revival Bar, 783 College St. For more info, visit Facebook.