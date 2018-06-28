Out in Toronto: June 28–July 4, 2018

Thursday, June 28

RuPaul’s Drag Race Trivia Night

Who said that sassy thing to that other person in that season of RuPaul’s Drag Race? What was it that so and so wore that was so scandalous? What’s that phrase what’s-her-face always says? Drag Race fanatics will enjoy riveting questions of this sort about all 10 seasons of the popular show at this trivia night. The trivia is followed by a screening of the Season 10 finale.

7–8pm. Statler’s, 487 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 29

Viva Cabaret 15 Years Pride Show

Yury Ruzhyev brings various divas to life — their outfits, mannerisms, songs and more — in this whirlwind of an impersonation show. The chameleon of a performer takes the stage in the guises of Liza, Ella, Cher, Madonna, Elvis, Gaga, Kylie, Tina and more, moving quickly and seamlessly from one to the next. The venue is accessible.

8–11pm. Rivoli, 332 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Made in Canada

What better way to celebrate Canada Day long weekend and a trade war with the US than by partying to songs only by Canadian artists. Tonight, DJs Craig Dominic and Maggy will spin tracks by Carly, Celine, Shania, Drake, Justin and any other Canucks they can think of. But, billing says, “absolutely no Nickelback.” Drag queen Priyanka performs. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 30

Sin

The UK’s DJ Michel Mizrahi spins for a men-only, sex-positive party where, billing says, “everything is permitted” and “we party hard and play harder.” The second floor patio will be open and will include an outdoor back room (in the dirty sense of “back room”). This is definitely an edgier way to celebrate the Canada Day long weekend. The venue is accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, July 4

Pup Social

Be sure to bring your most sniffable crotch to this laid-back gathering for pups (of the human variety) and their handlers and admirers. Hand out, socialize and play some games. Organizers will have a variety of games on hand for your enjoyment, including Code Names, Jenga, Coup, Star Trek Trivia, Love Letter, Cards Against Humanity and Lords of Waterdeep. You’re also welcome to bring your own.

7pm. The Drink, 459 Church St. For more info, visit Black Eagle Kennel Klub.