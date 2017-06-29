Out in Toronto: June 29–July 5, 2017

Thursday, June 29

Queer and Trans Asian Youth Resource Launch Party

The Asian Community AIDS Service (ACAS) launches two new resources — the “When You’re Ready” booklet and the “Asian Transgender Youth Resource” brochure. The celebration includes food, drinks and speeches. The venue is accessible.

6–7:30pm. Holiday Inn, 280 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 30

Fred Everything

Canadian electronic music visionary Fred Everything headlines a dance party on Canada Day weekend. With Ted Kasprow opening, it’s a night of sexy, soulful and seductive house music. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 1

Wimmin: Queer Rock Dance Party

The queer rock ‘n’ roll dance party that plays only music by female and “gender-expansive” rockers is back. Attendees should expect music from such artists as Patti Smith, The Cliks, Hole, Janis Joplin and Garbage.

10pm–2am. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, July 2

Daddy Issues with DJ Aeryn Pfaff

Queers work out their daddy issues at a daddy-themed dance party fundraiser for the Toronto People with AIDS Foundation. Features DJ Aeryn Pfaff spinning house and nu disco.

8–11pm. Striker, 31 St Joseph St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, July 4

Gaystation: Pup Edition

The recurring bar event where people play video games on a big screen puts on a puppy theme this time around. Pups and their handlers are invited to put on their gear and play a variety of games.

8pm–1am. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. kennelklub.ca

Wednesday, July 5

The (Gay) Babadook

Thanks to a Netflix miscategorization (and some other online confusion) people have latched onto the perceived queer subtext of the 2014 Australian horror film The Babadook. Because of this, the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival and TIFF have partnered to screen The Babadook.

7–10pm. TIFF, 350 King St W. For more info, visit Facebook.