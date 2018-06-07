Out in Toronto: June 7–13, 2018

Thursday, June 7

Viva Cabaret: Tribute to the Greatest Divas

Yury Ruzhyev returns to the stage for the 15th year of his one-man diva impersonation show. That’s 20 divas brought to life in rapid succession — their songs, their personalities, their costumes. And this time around he’s adding two more to the roster: Nina Simone and Grace Jones. The venue is accessible.

8–11pm. The Rivoli, 332 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Remington’s Men of Steel 25th Anniversary

The city’s all-male strip club celebrates 25 years in business at its Yonge Street location with a red carpet event. Two sexy Roman centurions will preside over an evening of booze (1993 prices in effect), bare butts and drag queen Scarlett Bobo. This will also be the last anniversary celebrated at this location. The venue is not accessible.

8pm–2am. Remington’s, 379 Yonge St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 8

You Better Work: All Star Edition

A RuPaul tribute meets a hardcore lip sync battle at this drag-tastic night of wigs and wondrousness. DJs Maggy and Johnny B Goode will spin pop and throwback hits while Bon Bon Bontemps, Devine Darline, Priyanka and Beardra Bidness vie for the title. This event is party of Buddies in Bad Times’ Queer Pride. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 9

Vag Halen: Heavy Leather Parking Lot

The feminist art rock band Vag Halen promises an “ode to queer/dyke leather bars and tailgate parties.” They’re joined on the stage by artists NYSSA, Dainty Smith, Roxanne Luchak, Axel Blows and Shane McKinnon. This is part of Buddies in Bad Times’ Queer Pride. The venue is accessible.

9pm–midnight. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, June 12

New Heritage Minute: Community Screening

We’ve had “I smell burnt toast!” We’ve had “Now the people will know we were here.” We’ve had “Get these children outta here — that ship is gonna blow!” What will Historica Canada’s first ever LGBTQ2 Heritage Minute be? The organization hosts a screening for the community. Registration required online. The venue is accessible.

5–7pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info and to register, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, June 13

Nuit Rose: Opening Night and Group Exhibition

The annual Nuit Rose queer art and performance festival is back for a fifth year. Its theme this year: “Unbound.” The launch party includes an art exhibit (painting, drawing, photography and more) and a musical performance. For information on the rest of the festival, visit nuitrose.ca.

7–10pm. Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw St. For more info, visit Facebook.