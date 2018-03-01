Out in Toronto: March 1–7, 2018

Thursday, March 1

Come from Away

The week following the 9/11 attacks, 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in Gander, NL. This feel-good musical is based on that event, and includes characters based on actual residents of the small east coast town, who housed and fed the stranded travelers. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Oct 21, 2018, various showtimes. Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St W. mirvish.com

Youth-led HIV and Anti-Stigma Workshop for Youth

Are you between the ages of 13 and 29? Have questions about HIV/AIDS? This interactive workshop on the myths and stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS includes games and discussion. The event is intended to be sex-positive, inclusive and engaging for youth. Registration is required (See indicated Facebook event page for information on how).

6–7:30pm. Trinity-St Paul’s United Church, 427 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, March 2

Bent Beauty Supreme 2018: A Busted Beauty Pageant

The unorthodox Keith Cole–hosted beauty pageant about weird and wonderful costumes is back. This year’s contestants will compete in three categories (beachwear, talent and formal wear) to dazzle the judges and hopefully win $500 in cash. All proceeds will be donated to the Rainbow Railroad. The venue is accessible.

9:30pm–2am. The Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Kings and Classics

Emerging and established drag kings get all dapper and adorable and take the stage for a night of king-focused performance. This edition of the recurring event includes such performers as Cyril Cinder, David Copafeel and Sebastian. Stay late for a dance party with DJ Johnny B Goode. The venue is accessible.

10:30pm–2am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, March 4

2018 Oscar Viewing Party by Jenna and Jennifer

Hosted by Jenna Warriner and Jennifer Walls, this could be the most fabulous queer-friendly Oscar viewing party happening in Toronto this year. Includes special guests, performances of Oscar-winning songs, and prizes. Red carpet–worthy attire encouraged. The venue is accessible (but the nearest accessible washroom is one block south at Starbucks).

6:30–10:30pm. 120 Diner, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, March 5

The QAPD Collective 5

One of the latest additions to Toronto’s queer comedy scene is Chantel Marostica’s LGBT open mic. Every Monday, there will be five open mic spots (arrive at 7:30pm to sign up) and some booked performers. This week’s booked acts are Karis Anderson, Jess Beaulieu, Velvet Wells, Ashley Cooper and Chantel Marostica. The venue is not accessible.

Every Monday, 8–10pm. Pegasus, 489 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.