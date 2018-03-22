Out in Toronto: March 22–28, 2018

Thursday, March 22

Myseum Intersections Festival

The third annual Myseum festival, which explores intersectional perspectives of Toronto through exhibitions, events and workshops, includes several projects on LGBT subjects. Additionally, this year’s theme of Arrivals and Departures looks at Toronto’s many communities, cultures and characters.

Runs until Saturday, March 31. myseumoftoronto.com

Wet Trax

Myst Milano serves up her signature ballroom breaks, Jersey club, house music and world beats. Presented by musician Boy Pussy, this dance party is the latest instalment in a series that “intersect[s] Toronto’s queer nightlife with forward-thinking underground dance music DJs.” The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2:30am. Bambi’s, 1265 Dundas St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, March 23

Beef Curtains: Down the Fallopian Tubes

Bio queen Dottie Dangerfield’s recurring night of performance is inspired by her fabulous vagina. This edition, billed as “more vaginal than ever,” includes a lineup of some of Toronto’s “heaviest menstrual hitters.” That means drag and/or burlesque by such luminaries as Jupiter Darling, Crystal Queher and Gay Jesus. The venue is accessible.

9pm–2am. Cherry Cola’s, 200 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wolfpack: First Anniversary

The party for silver foxes, wolves, otters, pups, and all the other feisty denizens of the forest (and shoreline, in the case of otters?) turns one. Organizers invite you to celebrate with the funky tech house beats of DJs Deko-ze, Neill MacLeod and Aeryn Pfaff. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, March 24

Prism Presents Horse Meat Disco

The internationally-renowned four-man DJ collective Horse Meat Disco heads to Toronto once again for a night of super funky disco music. Organizers of the Prism Disco Series are proud to welcome Luke Howard, Severino, Jim Stanton and James Hillard back to the city.

10pm–5am. Coda, 794 Bathurst St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, March 25

Rose Beef: Dinner with the Girls

For a comfy, soothing, practically therapeutic Sunday, you can’t do better than a Golden Girls marathon and some comfort food (which isn’t always roast beef, by the way) at the lovely little queer bookshop in the Village. This edition is hosted by Mikiki and described in billing as “Toronto’s aging-outest drag queen.” The venue is accessible.

7–11pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, March 27

James Ivory on Call Me By Your Name

Legendary writer and director James Ivory (Howard’s End, Remains of the Day) is on-hand for a screening of the art-house sensation Call Me By Your Name. Ivory, who wrote the screenplay for the film, will participate in an introduction and audience Q&A. The venue is accessible.

7–9:30pm. TIFF, 350 King St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, March 28

Cheers, Tears and Fears: Queers Read from Our Past

A diary entry about a celebrity crush. A love letter you wrote at summer camp to a cute cabin mate. A poem about coming out. At this event, folks read written things from their past — whatever those might be. Those who wish to read, should email lauryn@gladday.ca. Proceeds go to the Toronto People with AIDS Foundation. The venue is accessible.

8–10pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.