Out in Toronto: March 8–14, 2018

Thursday, March 8

Come From Away

The week following the 9/11 attacks, 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in Gander, NL. This feel-good musical is based on that event, and includes characters based on actual residents of the small east coast town, who housed and fed the stranded travelers. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Sunday, Oct 21, 2018, various showtimes. Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St W. mirvish.com

PrEP Access Forum

Want to start taking the HIV-prevention medication PrEP? An expert panel provides important information on how to get started with this effective new treatment. They’ll discuss drug coverage options, how to find a healthcare provider, and what healthcare professionals are hearing from their patients who use PrEP. The venue is accessible.

6–7:30pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, March 9

QAY Presents: Speed-Friending

It’s a bit like speed dating but without the pressure. Meet a bunch of people, ask them questions, get to know them, and take it from there. Then, chill out and enjoy some board games. Light refreshments and TTC tokens will be provided. RSVP required (see indicated Facebook event page for details).

6–8:30pm. Casey House, 119 Isabella St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Drag Your Heels

The first edition of a sure-to-be-fabulous new drag-focused party features some of the hottest queens in the city — Allysin Chaynes, Beardoncé, Ashley Furniture and Shamar Divo. DJ Orange Pekoe spins. Proceeds from the event will go to The 519 community centre.

10pm–2am. The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Blvd. For more info, visit Facebook.

Bang on the Drums

This Prism-hosted bash features music by Puerto Rican activist, DJ and drag queen (and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant) Nina Flowers. She is joined by DJ Cindel. Go-go dancers will shake their butts on podiums to keep things hot all night long. The venue is not accessible.

10:30pm–5am. Fly 2.0., 6 Gloucester St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, March 10

Künst Kids Presents: Jupe Box

Billed as a “celebration of queer expression, drag, art and love,” this potentially thrilling dive bar–style party includes drag performances by Jupiter Darling, Queer Ghost, Gina Toniq and Ashley Furniture. The incomparable Allysin Chaynes is DJ for the night. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, March 13

Chris Edwards: The Stars Reach Out to PWA

In honour of the late Chris Edwards (who, billing says, raised more than $300,000 for charity in his life), a whole flock of drag queens — Georgie Girl, Michelle Ross, Devine Darline and many, many more — perform to raise funds for the Toronto People with AIDS Foundation. The venue is not accessible.

7–11pm. Woody’s, 467 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.