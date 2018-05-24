Out in Toronto: May 24–30, 2018

Thursday, May 24

Fierce! International Queer Burlesque Festival

More than 100 queer burlesque performers descend on Toronto for four days of performances, discussion groups and classes and sundry networking opportunities. The festival headliners are Maxi Millions and Les Femmes Fatales. Billing promises diversity and loads of fun.

Runs until Sunday, May 27. Various locations. For more info, visit Fierce.

2018 Toronto LGBT Film Festival: Opening Night Gala

The 2018 Inside Out LGBT Film Festival kicks off with a glamorous gala and movie screening. The gala features drag performances by Fay Slift and Champagna Enemea and music by DJs Jade Elektra and Philippe. The screening will be the international premiere of A Kid Like Jake. The venue is accessible.

8pm–midnight. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, May 25

Buddy’s Back! Book Re-Release Party

Kids in the Hall star Scott Thompson drags his Buddy Cole character out of mothballs for a one-night-only performance to celebrate the re-release of his fictional memoir, Buddy Babylon: The Autobiography of Buddy Cole. Signed books are available for purchase. The venue is accessible.

7:30–9:30pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Chopped

This event is described as “where vogue nights meets club kid couture.” It’s a dance party with DJs Blackcat and Karim Olen Ash spinning club tracks, hip hop, dancehall and ballroom beats, and there’s a mini ball just after midnight. The party raises funds for the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2:30am. Striker, 31 St Joseph St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Inspire Awards: 8th Annual

The community (and its friends) comes together to celebrate inspirational work done in the queer community. In addition to the awards ceremony, the event includes performances (by Windwerx, Aqua and Tasheka Lavann) and dancing (DJ Sumation). The venue is accessible.

11:30pm. Hart House, 7 Hart House Circle. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, May 26

Toastr: Retro Night

Queer women and their friends shake their butts nostalgically to hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. DJs Barbi and Sticky Cuts will make sure the music is “spun up all nice for your scream-singing-dancing-lady-loving-pleasure.” The venue is accessible.

9:30pm–2:30am. WAYLA Bar, 996 Queen St E. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, May 30

Black Rock Slam

Poetry, drag, singing, dancing, that story about that thing that happened to you that time – queer and trans folks are invited to let it all out and take back the stage at this open mic night. Those who want to perform should arrive early to sign up (7pm sign up, 8pm performance). The venue is accessible.

7–11pm. Black Rock Coffee, 677 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.