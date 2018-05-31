Out in Toronto
2 min

Out in Toronto: May 31–June 6

Choice events in the city this week

By Jeremy Willard May 31, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT

Thursday, May 31

Local (S)Heroes

This year the Inside Out LGBT film festival’s annual after party celebrating local queer filmmakers features an all-femme cast. Co-hosted by queer culture website Yohomo, the party includes music from DJs Fawn BC, Vaughan and Ace Dillinger, and drag by lady queen/bio queen Dottie Dangerfield. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2:30am. The Gladstone, 1214 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Dottie Dangerfield performs at Local (S)Heroes at The Gladstone on May 31, 2018. Credit: Courtesy Quinton Cruickshanks

Friday, June 1

Arabian Knights LGBTQ Pride Month Kick-Off

The queer Middle Eastern dance party gets Pride Month started off right with a colourful bash. It features dance music from the biggest artists in the Middle East mixed by DJ Louay Saad. Everyone is welcome. Because it’s Pride, attendees are encouraged to dress as colourfully as they can. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 2

Yohomo’s Not-So-Secret Garden

Yohomo transforms The Fountain’s patio into a sexy queer garden with vines, florals, greenery and of course a dream DJ (The FranDiscos, Lulu Wei, Phillippe and Diego Armand) and drag queen (Fisher Price, Ms Nookie Galore and Ash Ashlee Stewart) lineup. Soak up the sun and party all day long at this summer soirée.

3pm–1am. The Fountain, 1261 Dundas St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Fisher Price performs at The Fountain on June 2, 2018. Credit: Courtesy Matt Muir

Jockstrap

The cheeky party where guys wear only jockstraps (or other sexy gear) is back and DJ Sumation is on the decks. Sumation “electrifies the sound waves by combining all genres of music and styles that make his listeners urge for more.” Includes a clothes check. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

DJ Sumation spins at Jockstrap on June 2, 2018, at Black Eagle. Credit: Courtesy Sum Wong

Wednesday, June 6

QueerCab: Pride

Singing, dancing, telling jokes, poetry reciting — whatever your talent, you can show it off at this monthly open mic night for queer youth. There are limited slots available for this special Pride edition, so prospective performers should email leelee@buddiesinbadtimes.com to reserve sign up to get on stage. The venue is accessible.

8:30–11pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Love, Scott is a call to take action against hate crimes

See all videos

Read Next

Opinion

Is homophobia what’s sinking Kathleen Wynne?

Rob Salerno 5 days ago

The Latest

World

Catholics, Antarctica and civil rights

Niko Bell 2 days ago
Vancouver Pride

Vancouver Pride StandOut awards announce 2018 Pride grand marshals

Aurora Tejeida 2 days ago