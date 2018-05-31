Out in Toronto: May 31–June 6

Thursday, May 31

Local (S)Heroes

This year the Inside Out LGBT film festival’s annual after party celebrating local queer filmmakers features an all-femme cast. Co-hosted by queer culture website Yohomo, the party includes music from DJs Fawn BC, Vaughan and Ace Dillinger, and drag by lady queen/bio queen Dottie Dangerfield. The venue is accessible.

10pm–2:30am. The Gladstone, 1214 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 1

Arabian Knights LGBTQ Pride Month Kick-Off

The queer Middle Eastern dance party gets Pride Month started off right with a colourful bash. It features dance music from the biggest artists in the Middle East mixed by DJ Louay Saad. Everyone is welcome. Because it’s Pride, attendees are encouraged to dress as colourfully as they can. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 2

Yohomo’s Not-So-Secret Garden

Yohomo transforms The Fountain’s patio into a sexy queer garden with vines, florals, greenery and of course a dream DJ (The FranDiscos, Lulu Wei, Phillippe and Diego Armand) and drag queen (Fisher Price, Ms Nookie Galore and Ash Ashlee Stewart) lineup. Soak up the sun and party all day long at this summer soirée.

3pm–1am. The Fountain, 1261 Dundas St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Jockstrap

The cheeky party where guys wear only jockstraps (or other sexy gear) is back and DJ Sumation is on the decks. Sumation “electrifies the sound waves by combining all genres of music and styles that make his listeners urge for more.” Includes a clothes check. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, June 6

QueerCab: Pride

Singing, dancing, telling jokes, poetry reciting — whatever your talent, you can show it off at this monthly open mic night for queer youth. There are limited slots available for this special Pride edition, so prospective performers should email leelee@buddiesinbadtimes.com to reserve sign up to get on stage. The venue is accessible.

8:30–11pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.