Out in Toronto: Oct 12–18, 2017

Thursday, Oct 12

OurSpace Presents: Asexuality 101

Some of us can’t get enough of sex. Some like it only sometimes. Some couldn’t care less. This workshop provides a simple introduction to the subject of asexuality. LGBT people and their allies are welcome. The venue is accessible.

6:30–8:30pm. ACT, 543 Yonge St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Oct 13

Forte the 13th

Forte, a gay men’s choir, puts on a horror-themed cabaret to warm you up for Halloween. It features a slew of ghoulish numbers. According to billing, “There will be blood . . . and glitter.” The venue is accessible (visit website for more info).

9pm–2am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Trade: Blood with The Carry Nation

Because the popular party for hot guys features music by NYC-based production team The Carry Nation, this edition is blood-themed (get it? Like Carrie). Toronto’s DJ Scooter McCreight does the opening set. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Oct 14

Rae Spoon and Geoff Berner

Award-winning Canadian musician and author Rae Spoon is joined on stage by accordion player/singer-songwriter/novelist Geoff Berner for a one-night-only performance. This stop is part of a tour that covers Montreal and several cities across Southern Ontario.

8:30pm–midnight. Burdock, 1184 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Daddy Next Door ft Adam Killian

Daddies and guys with daddy issues (I know there are a lot of you) dance and flirt to the music of DJs Dwayne Minard and it’smikeyboy. This edition of the popular party features a special guest host — porn star Adam Killian. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Oct 18

Spellbound Comedy Hypnosis Show

For the amusement of onlookers, Las Vegas–trained hypnotist Brandon Dean takes audience volunteers on a silly and occasionally naughty tour of the subconscious mind. For various ticket options and discounts see information on the indicated Facebook event page.

8–9:30pm. Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.