Out in Toronto: Oct 5–11, 2017

Thursday, Oct 5

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Following a “botched sex-change operation” (leaving her with just an “angry inch”), rock superstar Hedwig tells her story of love and regret in a delightfully raunchy way. This production of the award-winning musical features James King as Hedwig. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Saturday, Oct 7, various showtimes. Hart House Theatre, 7 Hart House Cir. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Oct 6

Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd

Drag performer Uma Gahd makes her Toronto debut starring in a one-woman stage show all about small talk on big issues (fame, family, feminism and failed marriages). The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

Runs until Saturday, Oct 7, 9pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Chamak: The Glitter Ball

Rangeela, the dance party geared toward the city’s queer South Asian community, returns with a glittery edition billed as “no shade, all shine.” DJ Deep spins Bollywood tracks. Suggested dress code: sequins, glitter, gems and shimmer. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–4am. Club120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Oct 7

Jockstrap

This is definitely not your father’s bar night (unless your father is a lot gayer and sluttier than I’m imagining). Guys clad in jockstraps (and only jockstraps, if the event organizers have their way) dance and flirt to the beats of Los Angeles’ DJ Shane Stiel. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–3am. The Black Eagle, 457 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Oct 8

Go Hard Noir: All Black Everything

Each year, DJ Blackcat celebrates his birthday at one of his popular Go Hard parties. This year’s fete features music by DJs Pleasure, Prestige, Lissa Monet and more. And, of course, Blackcat will be giving out copies of his latest mixtape all night. Dress code: all black. The venue is not accessible.

10:30pm–4am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Oct 10

Songs and Screams 3

Broadway World Toronto Award–winner Nathaniel Bacon hosts an annual blood-spattered night of live music, spooky stories and “mad mayhem.” Proceeds from the one-night-only Halloween-themed cabaret go to Dirty Bird Theatre, an indie theatre company specializing in horror.

7:30pm. The Social Capital, 154 Danforth Ave. songsandscreams3.bpt.me