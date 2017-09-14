Out in Toronto: Sept 14–20, 2017

Friday, Sept 15

Heroine Marks’ Camp: Netflix and Chill Edition

This edition of the new summer camp–themed drag night features such luminaries as Jada Hudson and Katinka Kature doing performances based on hit Netflix shows. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

10pm–2am. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Faggy Maggy’s Naughty Gnome Garden Dance Party

The first ever “faggalicious, weird, west-end party” will see The Steady transformed into a kind of magic garden of dancing and debauchery. Includes drag by bearded beauty Bonbon Bontemps and music by DJs Fluffy Soufflé and Maggy. The venue is not accessible.

10:30pm–2:30am. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 16

The Cliks: Acoustic

Transgender frontman Lucas Silveira and his band The Cliks give an acoustic performance at a local Toronto pub. The Cliks have toured with The Cult and The New York Dolls. Silveira also performed with Cyndi Lauper on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

9pm–2am. The Old Nick Pub, 123 Danforth Ave. For more, visit Facebook.

Toronto Lit Up: Shawn Hitchins

Comedian Shawn Hitchins launches A Brief History of Oversharing. The Xtra contributor’s debut book is a collection of essays about his adventures in life, being ginger, donating sperm, and more. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

8–10pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

AX Xpress: September 2017

Asian Xpress, probably the city’s longest-running party for Asian guys and the guys who love them, returns with a night of hot beats and dazzling performances. DJ Sumation provides the soundtrack, while VaChina DyNasty and Anita Digbick take the stage. The venue is not accessible.

10:30pm–3am. Club 120, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Sept 17

Flamingo Rampant 2017 Launch: Celebrations!

Flamingo Rampant, a publisher of feminist and diverse books, launches its 2017 offerings with a bash that includes book signings, special guests and a raffle. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

3–5pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Sept 19

Odd Tuesdays: Bi Weekly Board Games Night

The Toronto Gaymers host an evening of queer gaming, with lots of board games on hand for you to play. To volunteer to help with the event, contact jason@torontogaymers.ca. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

6–10pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.