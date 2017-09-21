Out in Toronto: Sept 21–27, 2017

Thursday, Sept 21

Newsgirl

Savoy “Kapow” Howe, founder of the Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club, relates tales from her 25-year-long boxing journey. Her one-woman show, which takes place in her actual boxing ring, covers everything from teaching survivors of violence to box, to close calls with the city’s underworld.

Runs until Sunday, Sept 24. Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club, 388 Carlaw, Unit 108. For more info, visit Facebook.

Meanwhile, Elsewhere: Science Fiction and Fantasy from Transgender Writers

Topside Press launches a collection of science fiction and fantasy short stories written by transgender writers. Features readings by some of the authors featured in the book. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

8–10pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Buddies 2017–2018 Season Launch Party

The city’s historic queer theatre launches its 39th season with a big party. Come early to catch artistic director Evalyn Parry announcing what’s in store for main stage programming, residencies and new youth programs for the coming year. The venue is accessible.

8pm–1am. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Sept 22

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hedwig, the victim of a “botched sex-change operation” (leaving her with just an “angry inch”), is a superstar rock goddess who tells her story of love and regret in a delightfully raunchy way. This production of the award-winning musical features James King as Hedwig. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Saturday, Oct 7, various showtimes. Hart House Theatre, 7 Hart House Cir. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Sept 25

Find Ur Sexy Dance Classes

During this free, eight-week heels dance course (as in, you wear heels while you dance), participants will work toward feeling empowered and sexy. People of all genders, orientations, ethnic backgrounds and body types welcome. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Monday, Nov 20. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, Sept 26

TICOT Meet and Greet

What the hell is TICOT? It has something to do with drag, right? Learn about the history of The Imperial Court of Toronto at this laid-back cocktail party at the local queer archives. Includes a display of memorabilia. The venue is not accessible.

7–9pm. Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives, 34 Isabella St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Sept 27

Pretty Munny Productions Presents: Black Rock Slam

Showcase your singing, dancing, drag, poetry — anything, really — at this queer and trans-focused open mic night. This is brought to you by Pretty Munny Productions, which is also responsible for the new Kings and Classics drag king night at Buddies in Bad Times. The venue is accessible.

7–11pm. Black Rock Coffee and Bar, 677 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.